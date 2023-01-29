    JEE Main Analysis 2023: Check Subject-Wise Paper Analysis

    JEE Main Analysis 2023, January 29
    JEE Main Analysis 2023, January 29

    JEE Main Analysis 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1, shift 1 and 2 exams today - January 29.  As per the announced schedule, NTA is conducting the BE, BTech (paper 1) exam today in two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 to 6 pm.  Jan 29 shift 1 exam got over, some students have shared their feedback on JEE Main January 29 paper and experts provided JEE Main exam analysis shifts 1 and 2 for session 1. 

    JEE Main paper analysis 2023 consists of the subject-wise difficulty level along with the memory-based questions. In addition to this, candidates will be able to know about the candidate’s reviews, memory-based questions, and topic weightage. Here they will be able to check the  JEE Main 2023 Exam Analysis for all days and all shifts. Read the full article to know more.

    JEE Main 2023 January 29 Shift 1 Paper Analysis 

    As per experts, the JEE Main Jan 29, shift 1, questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 CBSE Board. Balanced Paper as per students in terms of coverage of chapters. Easier compared to last year as per students. 

    JEE Main 2023 January 29 Shift 1 Maths Paper Analysis

    The Mathematics questions in JEE Main shift 1 Jan 29 was moderately tough. Some good questions were asked from Complex Numbers, Straight Lines, 3 D Geometry, Circles, Hyperbola, Binomial Theorem, Statistics, Mathematical Reasoning, Probability, Matrices, Progressions,  Definite Integrals, Area under Curves, Differential Equations. Few questions in MCQs were reported Lengthy and Tricky.  

    As per one of the candidates, the JEE Main Jan 29, shift 1 Mathematics was easy and doable, while Physics was moderate.  However, as per some other candidates who appeared for JEE Mains shift 1 Jan 29, the questions in Physics were harder, while Mathematics were doable and easy. However, the overall JEE Main Jan 29, shuft 1 paper was easy to moderate.  The JEE Main paper analysis 2023 Jan 29 will help candidates to understand the difficulty level of the exam, topics with weightage and various other aspects of paper 1. 

    JEE Main 2023 January 29 Shift 1 Physics Paper Analysis

    As per experts, easy questions asked from Kinematics, Magnetism, Friction, Laws of Motions, Semiconductors, Heat and Thermodynamics, Electrostatics, AC Circuits, Current Electricity, Surface Tension, Gravitation, Rotational Motion, Friction, Wave Optics, and Communication Systems. Overall, this section was balanced as per students. 

    JEE Main 2023 January 29 Shift 1 Chemistry Paper Analysis 

    As per the recent updates, the JEE Main shift 1 Jan 29 Chemistry paper was easy to moderate.  More weightage was given to Inorganic and Organic Chemistry. Numerical Based questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry - Electrochemistry, Mole Concept, Ionic Equilibrium. Questions covered  Chemical Bonding, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Aldehydes and Ketones, Environmental Chemistry, Co-ordination Compounds, Hydrocarbons, Biomolecules, Solutions, Atomic Structure.

    JEE Main Analysis 2023 January Session, Shift 1 & Shift 2

    JEE Main exam analysis for January 29 will be updated here once the shift gets over. For session 1, NTA is conducting JEE Main 2023 exams on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The exam is being conducted in online centre-based mode. Here, candidates can check the JEE Main paper review for all days and shifts. This will help those who will be appearing in the subsequent shifts to know about the difficulty level and questions asked in the exam. 

    JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, January 29 Questions Asked

    Here, candidates can also get memory-based questions asked in JEE Main questions on January 29 as per the feedback received from candidates. With the help of JEE Main memory-based questions, they will be able to know the actual questions that were asked in the exam. The expert review for both the slots question paper is expected soon. Check JEE Main exam analysis and question paper review here.  

    FAQ

    What was the difficulty level of JEE Main 2023 exam for January 29, shift 1?

    Now that the exam is over, as per the candidates, the JEE Main 2023 Jan 29 shift 1 paper was easy to moderate. However, experts JEE Main paper analysis is still awaited.

    What is JEE Main exam analysis 2023?

    JEE Main exam analysis 2023 is the paper review for the exam that is being held on January 29 for shift 1 and shift 2. Candidates can check the overall difficulty level of JEE Main today’s paper, memory-based questions asked that will help to know about your performance in the exam.

    What was the difficulty level of JEE Main 2023 exam for January 29, shift 2?

    As per the timings released, the JEE Main shift will be held from 3 to 6 PM. Candidates will get to know about the difficulty level of exam after feedback from the students.
