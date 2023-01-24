JEE Main 2023 Day 1 Exam Analysis, Check Shift 1 Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level Here

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1, shift 1 exam today - January 24 at 12 PM. As per the announced schedule, on the first day of JEE Main, the Engineering paper (BE/BTech - paper 1) is being held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 to 6 pm.

As per the JEE Main 2023 paper analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate. According to the student's feedback regarding JEE Main shift 1, the question paper for the exam was moderately difficult. Those who appeared for the BE, BTech exam in shift 1 found the Physics and Chemistry papers moderate to easy. However, the JEE Main Mathematics paper was lengthy and difficult.

The JEE Mains exam paper analysis 2023 gives an idea of the number and type of questions asked, the difficulty level of the engineering entrance exam of paper 1 and other details. Experts will soon share their insights about the JEE Main exam. The expert review of the morning slot question paper is expected soon. Check JEE Main exam analysis and question paper review here.

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023 For Session 1 Day 1 - Shift 1

As per the inputs based on memory-based of the students, the JEE Main Physics section was the toughest to attempt as compared to Mathematics and Chemistry. It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2023 exam was conducted in CBT mode, candidates do not have a physical copy of the questions asked. Complete JEE Main 2023 paper analysis will be provided soon.

As per JEE Main analysis, the BTech paper includes three subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. All these JEE Main subjects had two sections - 1 and 2. While JEE BTech Section 1 had 20 multiple-choice questions with a single correct answer, whereas section 2 had 10 numerical-based questions out of which only five had to be answered.

JEE Main 2023 Subject-Wise Exam Analysis

As per Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), in the morning shift of JEE Main 2023 session 1, the Mathematics section was lengthy and difficult. The math section was difficult compared to the other two sections, the overall difficulty level of the paper was the same as last year.

In the Maths section, questions were asked from Conic Sections, Vector 3D and Integration. In Physics, many questions were asked about Thermodynamics, semiconductors and Kinematics. In Chemistry, questions were asked from NCERT physical, organic chemistry, inorganic and physical were normal.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Shift 2

NTA is conducting JEE Main 2023 today in two sessions. As per the released schedule, the session 1 shift 2 exam will commence at 3 pm and conclude at 6 pm. Candidates who will be appearing for today’s JEE Main paper 2023 shift 2 are required to carry their admit card and a valid ID proof. The JEE Main admit card session 1 download link is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Session 1 of JEE Main exam 2023 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Exams Commence Today, Get Exam Day Instructions and Details Here