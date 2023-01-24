JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates (Day 2): Get JEE Main Paper Analysis & Answer Key Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Shift 1 Exam: As per the schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains 2023 day 2 shift 1 exam from 9 AM today for Bachelor in Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech). JEE Main January 25 shift 1 exam will be concluded at 12 PM. Candidates appearing in JEE Main 2023 exam should follow rules, regulations, exam day guidelines and dress code. Candidates need to carry their JEE Main 2023 admit card with self-declaration, one photo ID proof and a passport size colour photo to the exam centre.
Once the exam gets over, JEE Main 2023 paper analysis will be provided on this page based on students' feedback and expert review. The JEE Mains exam paper analysis 2023 will give an idea about the type of questions asked, difficulty level of the engineering entrance exam and other details. JEE Main 2023 paper analysis January 25 shift 1 will be provided here soon after the conclusion of the exam.
Apart from that, the JEE Main answer key 2023 will be released a few days after the conclusion of exams. The JEE Main 2023 exam for session 1 is scheduled to be held on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January and February 1, 2023.
24 Jan 09:06 PM ISTJEE Main 2023: NTA notice on withholding candidature
National Testing Agency (NTA) sent a mail to those candidates who have filled out multiple JEE Main application forms 2023 for the January session. As per the NTA notice, the candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized. These candidates will not be allowed to appear in the JEE Main exam scheduled on January 24 and 25, 2023.
24 Jan 08:44 PM ISTIs there any dress code for JEE Mains 2023?
There is no such JEE Mains dress code 2023. However, candidates will not be allowed to carry any metallic objects. Further, they should avoid wearing any kind of jewellery and ornaments. They are also not allowed to wear any electronic watches.
24 Jan 08:16 PM ISTJEE Main 2023 Reporting Time
Check below the table to know the JEE Main 2023 exam timings for shift 1 and 2 -
|
Events
|
First Shift
|
Second Shift
|
JEE Main exam time
|
9 AM to 12 PM
|
3 to 6 PM
|
Entry to the examination centre
|
7 to 8:30 AM
|
1 to 2:30 PM
|
JEE Main 2023 instructions given by the invigilator
|
8:30 to 8:50 AM
|
2:30 AM to 2:50 PM
|
Candidate login to read instructions
|
8:50 AM
|
2:50 PM
|
Commencement of JEE Main exam
|
9:00 AM
|
3:00 PM
24 Jan 08:02 PM ISTList of Documents To Be Carried Along with JEE Main 2023 Admit Card
While going for JEE Mains entrance exam 2023, candidates will have to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof. Check list of documents required to carry along with JEE Main admit card 2023 -
24 Jan 07:38 PM ISTNTA JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Guidelines and Checklist
The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Engineering Entrance Examination from January 24 to February 1, 2023. All the candidates who have applied and downloaded the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 will be eligible to appear for JEE Main Session 1 as per the date mentioned on their hall ticket. Apart from this, they are advised to follow all the guidelines while appearing for JEE Main session 1 exam.
