JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates (Day 2): Get JEE Main Paper Analysis & Answer Key Details Here

HIGHLIGHTS JEE Main 2023 exam for session 1 will be held on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 Jan and 1 Feb 2023. Check JEE Main exam day guidelines here. Check JEE Main 2023 Analysis by Experts here.

JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Shift 1 Exam: As per the schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains 2023 day 2 shift 1 exam from 9 AM today for Bachelor in Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech). JEE Main January 25 shift 1 exam will be concluded at 12 PM. Candidates appearing in JEE Main 2023 exam should follow rules, regulations, exam day guidelines and dress code. Candidates need to carry their JEE Main 2023 admit card with self-declaration, one photo ID proof and a passport size colour photo to the exam centre.

Once the exam gets over, JEE Main 2023 paper analysis will be provided on this page based on students' feedback and expert review. The JEE Mains exam paper analysis 2023 will give an idea about the type of questions asked, difficulty level of the engineering entrance exam and other details. JEE Main 2023 paper analysis January 25 shift 1 will be provided here soon after the conclusion of the exam.

Apart from that, the JEE Main answer key 2023 will be released a few days after the conclusion of exams. The JEE Main 2023 exam for session 1 is scheduled to be held on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January and February 1, 2023.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on JEE Main 2023!