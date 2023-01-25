JEE Main 2023: Day 2 Exams Commence Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines, Instructions Here

JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Exams: The JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Examinations will commence at 9 AM today - January 25, 2023. National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Examinations in two shifts. Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 Examinations are required to report to the exam centre before 8:30 AM. The JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 exam commence at 9 AM and will conclude at 12 PM.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Shift 1 Exam are advised to carry the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card and a valid photo ID proof with them when appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Exam today. Candidates must note that the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document and candidates who will report to the centre without them will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Day 2: Reporting Time

National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Exams in two shifts, Shift 1 will begin at 9 AM and Shift 2 will begin at 3 PM. Candidates can check the reporting time to the exam centre and other details here.

Events Shift 1 Shift 2 JEE Main 2023 Exams 9 AM - 12 Noon 3 PM - 6 PM Entry into the exam centre 7:30 AM - 8:30 AM 2 PM - 2:30 PM JEE Main 2023 Commence 9 AM 3 PM

JEE Main 2023 Day 2: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Shift 1 Exams can read through the guidelines mentioned below before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates are required to follow all the instructions mentioned on the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card and also carefully listen to the instructions given by the Centre Superintendent or Invigilators.

Students will be allowed to enter and leave the exam centre only as per the schedule provided.

Students caught talking, making gestures or causing a disturbance during the exam will be penalised.

Students caught using unfair means, or impersonation will be cancelled and will be liable to be debarred from taking the JEE Main exams either permanently or for a specified period.

Students wearing an attire due to religious reasons are advised to reach the exam centre early in order to undergo frisking.

Candidates will be provided with a Pen/ Pencil or a blank paper at the exam in which they need to write their name and roll number. The sheets need to be returned to the invigilators before leaving the exam.

The admit card needs to be dropped in a box along with the rough sheet after displaying it to the invigilator.

JEE Main 2023 Day 2: What to Carry to the Exam Centre

Students appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Exam are allowed to carry the below-given items with them to the exam centre

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

Self Declaration Form, Undertaking/ Proforma

Valid ID proof

Copy of the same photograph used in the applications to paste on the attendance sheet

PwD certificate

Scribe related documents

Hand Sanitizer, Mask and Gloves

Transparent Water Bottle

