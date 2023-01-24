JEE Main Paper Analysis 2023(Day 1) OUT: Check Shift 2 Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level Here

JEE Main Analysis 2023: The JEE Main 2023 Day 1 Shift 2 Exams have concluded and the initial response of the students regarding the Exam paper is now out. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Exam Paper today in the second shift can check below the detailed analysis sectional analysis and the overall difficulty level based on the initial response given by students who attempted the exam. Students who will be taking the exam in the coming days can check through the JEE Main Exam Analysis given here to get a rough idea of what to expect in the JEE Main 2023 Exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Paper in the first shift can check below the exam analysis, types of questions asked and the overall impressions of the students who appeared for the exams.

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023: Day 1 Shift 2

According to the first impressions given by students, the JEE Main 2023 Paper conducted in Shift 2n was moderate in difficulty level. Sectionally Mathematics was Moderate while Chemistry was Easy to Moderate and Physics was Easy.

Sectional Analysis of JEE Main 2023 Exam Day 1 Shift 2

Chemistry

Chemistry was Easy to Moderate with Inorganic Chemistry given less weightage as compared to Organic Chemistry and Physical Chemistry. Organic Chemistry had questions from topics such as Amines, Aldehydes and Ketones, General Organic Chemistry and Physical chemistry consisted of questions from Chemical Kinetics, Ionic Equilibrium, Atomic Structure, etc. Inorganic Chemistry consisted of Tricky questions from NCERT.

Physics

The Physics section of JEE Main Shift 2 Day 1 was easy with questions from all the chapters including Work, Power and Energy, Wave Optics, Electrostatics, EM Waves, Modern Physics, Kinetic Theory of Gases, Magnetism, Kinematics, Heat and Thermodynamics, as well as Numerical based question

Mathematics

The Mathematics Section of JEE Main Day 1 Shift 2 exam was Moderate in difficulty level, weightage was given to chapters from Algebra including Permutation and Combination, Progression and Series, Statistics, Complex Numbers, Binomials, Matrices, Determinants, Vectors, 3D Geometry, etc. Other topics from which topics were asked included Incordinate Geometry, Calculus etc.

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023: Day 1 Session 1

A details JEE Main 2023 Exam Analysis for both shifts will be available here. According to the details provided by students who attempted the JEE Main 2023 Day 1 Shift 1 exam, the Physics sections were the toughest as compared to Mathematics and Chemistry. The subject had two sections with Section 1 having 20 MCQs with a single correct answer and Section 2 with 10 Numerical based questions from which five were to be answered.

Students must note that on the completion of the second shift of the JEE Main 2023 exams, details regarding the expected cutoff will be mentioned. Candidates can check here the expected cutoff for both shifts and what to expect in the coming days of the JEE Main 2023 Examinations.

