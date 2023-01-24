JEE Main 2023: NTA Withholds Candidature For Duplication of Application Form, Check Notice Here

JEE Main 2023: Recently, National National Testing Agency (NTA) sent a mail to those candidates who have filled out multiple JEE Main application form 2023 for January session. As per the NTA notice, the candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized. These candidates will not be allowed to appear in the JEE Main exam scheduled on January 24 and 25, 2023.

NTA has informed such candidates to clarify their position with a justified representation. The JEE Main 2023 applicants whose candidature is withheld will only be allowed to appear for the exam in the current session once their identity is established by them.

JEE Main 2023 Duplication of Application Notice

It has been stated in the JEE Main 2023 notice pdf - "It has been found that some candidates for JEE (Main)-2023, Session 1, have filled multiple applications forms. Candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized."

It further states - "A communication has been sent to them on their registered email ID .They need to clarify their position with a justified representation. They will be allowed to appear for the exam in the current session only once after their identity is established by them. The exam of such candidates is not being scheduled on 24th and 25th of January 2023."

JEE Main 2023 Help Desk

In the official notice, it has also been mentioned that, if any candidates have any query regarding JEE Main 2023 session 1, then they can contact at 011-40759000 or may write at jeemain23@nta.ac.in. As per the announced dates, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 is scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 and February 1, 2023, for BE, BTech (Paper-1) and January 28 (2nd Shift) for BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B).

