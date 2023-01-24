JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam: Shift 1 Begins Today, Get Exam Day Instructions and Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam commences from today i.e. January 24, 2023. The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Engineering Entrance Examination from January 24 to February 1, 2023. All the candidates who have applied and downloaded the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 will be eligible to appear for JEE Main Session 1 Exam as per the date mentioned on their hall ticket.

JEE Main 2023 Exam is being conducted in 290 cities across the country and 18 cities outside India. The exam is being conducted in two shifts. JEE Main Shift 1 is held from 9 AM to 12 Noon while the Second shift is conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 exam are advised to check through the details mentioned on the JEE Main Session 1 hall ticket.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam: Reporting Time to Exam Centre

The reporting for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Shift 1 exams have begun at 7 AM while the reporting at the exam centre for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Shift 2 exam will begin at 1 PM. Students must make sure that they carry their JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card and a valid photo ID proof with them to the exam centre.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Details

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam will consist of 2 papers. Paper 1 is B.E, B.Tech which will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. Paper 2 is B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Planning (Paper 2B) which will be conducted on January 28, 2023, in the second shift. Students attempting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams will be required to attempt multiple-choice questions and numerical questions in various sections.

JEE Main 2023: ID Proof Acceptable at the Exam Centre

The following Ids will be accepted along with the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card at the exam centre.

School ID

PAN card

Driving license

Voter id, passport

Aadhaar card with photograph

e-Aadhaar with photograph,

Ration card with photograph

Class 12 board exam admit card with photograph

Bank passbook with photograph

Shortly after the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams conclude a memory-based answer key and an analysis of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams will be made available soon. Students can keep watching this space for further details.

