JEE Main Analysis 2023, January 25: JEE Main Paper Analysis Shift 1 and Shift 2

JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Exam Analysis: National Testing Agency has concluded the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Day 2 Shift 1 Exam. The Shift 1 JEE Main 2023 exams were conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon. With the exams concluding, the complete analysis of the JEE Main Shift 1 exam, exam paper review from students, first impressions and the difficulty level will be available shortly.

NTA JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Shift 2 Exams will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates who will be appearing for the second shift of the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 exams can also check here the detailed review of the shift 1 exam.

The JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Shift 1 and Shift 2 Analysis provided here will be based on the direct response and first impressions by students who have appeared for the exams along with memory-based questions. The reviews of the students on day 2 of the JEE Main exams and a small comparison to the Day 1 Examination will also be provided here.

JEE Main 2023 January Day 2 Session Shift 1 and 2

Today - January 25, 2023, is the second day of the JEE Main 2023 Exams. National Testing Agency is conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 (January 2023) from January 24 to February 1, 2023. Candidates must note that as per the revised schedule, exams will not be conducted on January 27 and on January 28, only the second shift (B.Arch and B.Planning) exams will be conducted.

Students who are attempting the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Examinations can keep checking this space to get regular updates on the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 Exam Paper Analysis, Review and Difficulty level of the exam. Those appearing for Day 2 Shift 2 of the JEE Main exams can also get an idea of what to expect for their exam.

JEE Main 2023 Day 1 Shift and 2 Paper Analysis

Students who appeared for the first shift of JEE Main 2023 exams have termed the paper to be Easy with Mathematics as the lengthiest section among the three. Physics was the toughest while Chemistry had the majority of questions from NCERT.

According to the review shared by students who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Day 1 Shift 2 Examination, the JEE Main paper was Moderate in difficulty level. Section-wise review states that Mathematics was Moderate while Physics was Easy and Chemistry section was Easy to Moderate.

