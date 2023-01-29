JEE Main 2023: January 29 BE, BTech Exam Today, Get Exam Day Details Here

JEE Main 2023 BE, BTech Paper: As per the official schedule, JEE Main 2023 is going on for Session 1. National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the fourth exam today-January 29, 2023. The BE, BTeach, or Paper 1 exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift started at 9.00 am and will continue till 12.00 m. Whereas, the second shift will begin at 3.00 pm and conclude at 6.00 pm. Candidates are required to reach the examination hall as per the reporting time along with the required documents. They can check required documents here.

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2023 must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof. It also has JEE Main self-declaration form. Candidates are required to hand over the JEE Main 2023 admit card and self-declaration form to the invigilator at the end of the exam. Those who have not downloaded the JEE Main 2023 admit card yet must download the same on the official website i.e.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Things to Carry in JEE Main 2023

Candidates appearing for the fourth exam of JEE Main 2023 January session are abided by protocols. They are only required to carry a few things to the exam hall. They are-

JEE Main 2023 admit card

Any one of original and valid photo identification proof. A valid photo id proof such as PAN card, driving license, voter id, passport, aadhaar card with a photograph, e-aadhaar with a photograph, ration card with photograph, Class 12 board exam admit card with photograph.

Water in a transparent bottle

Ballpoint pen

How to Download JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card?

Authorities have released the JEE Main 2023 admit card for exams to be held on January 28, 29, and 30, 2023. Candidates can download the admit cards by following these steps-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on JEE Main session 1 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4 : Click on submit button

Step 5: JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take few printouts

