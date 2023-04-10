JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, Check April 10, Day 3 Shift Wise Paper Analysis and Student Reaction Here

JEE Main 2023 analysis for April 10 (day 3) has been updated here for shift 1. JEE Main today’s paper review will help candidates to understand the difficulty level based on the feedback from those who appeared for the exam.

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 day 3 session 2 exam today - April 10. As per the schedule, NTA is conducting the BE, BTech (paper 1) exam today in two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 to 6 pm. The JEE Main analysis for BTech and BE papers today as per the candidates who appeared for the exam said that the paper was moderate to hard. The complete JEE Main analysis for April 10 exam will be provided soon.



JEE Main 2023 paper analysis will include subject-wise difficulty level along with the memory-based questions. Further, they can know about the candidate’s reviews, memory-based questions, and topic weightage. Here they can check the JEE Main exam analysis for days 3 and all shifts. Read the full article to know more.

Latest news of JEE Main:

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 day 3 exam today

Next engineering entrance exam to be held on April 11, 2023

JEE Main April 10 exam is being held in two shifts

JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 Paper Analysis

As per Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academics Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), the paper was not tough. In physics, questions were asked from Mechanics, Electrostatics, Optics, and Modern physics and 1 question from thermodynamics & waves.

In Chemistry, there was 1 question from chromatography and mostly, the questions were from NCERT. Organic chemistry & inorganic chemistry has more questions as compared to physical chemistry. In Maths, most of the questions were asked from coordinate geometry & calculus. Also, 1 question was from mathematical reasoning & statistics.

The JEE Main paper analysis 2023 April 10 will help candidates in understanding the difficulty level of the engineering entrance exam, topics with weightage and various other aspects. The JEE Main exam analysis 2023 for day 3 has been provided here on this page based on the feedback from students who are appearing for the exam. Apart from the aspirants, some experts have also provided the paper analysis of JEE Main 2023 session 2.

JEE Main Analysis 2023, April 10, Shift 1 & 2

JEE Main exam analysis for day 3, session 2 is updated here for shift 1, as of now. For session 2, NTA is conducting the exams on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15. The exam is being conducted in online centre-based mode. JEE Main 2023 exam analysis will help those who will be appearing in the subsequent shifts in knowing about the difficulty level and questions asked in the exam.

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, April 10 Questions Asked

Along with JEE Main paper analysis, candidates can also check memory-based questions asked in JEE Main questions on April 10 as per the feedback received from those who appeared for the exam. With the help of JEE Main memory-based questions, they can know the actual questions that were asked in the exam. The expert review for both the slots question paper is expected soon.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Analysis

Earlier, JEE Main exam for session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. Here, candidates can check shift-wise exam analysis for January session:

