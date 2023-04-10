UCEED 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

UCEED 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will be releasing the UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today - April 10, 2023. Students who have applied for the seat allotment process can visit the official website of UCEED to check the allotment result.

The round 1 seat allotment list of UCEED will include details like the candidate roll number, rank and the allotted seat. Students who have been allotted seats can visit the institution and complete the admission process within the stipulated time.

Candidates can check the UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to check the round 1 seat allotment list will also be available here.

UCEED 2023 Counselling Schedule

According to the schedule available, a total of 3 seat allotment rounds will be conducted for the eligible students. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

Activity Date Submission of Online Application for BDes Programme Mar 14 to 31, 2023 Seat allotment round 1 Apr 10, 2023 Seat allotment round 2 May 10, 2023 Seat allotment round 3 Jun 10, 2023

How to check UCEED 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced online today. The allotment of seats will be done based on the choices entered by students in the allotment applications. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the UCEED 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the UCEED 2023 seat allotment round

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Download the UCEED 2023 seat allotment result 2023 for further reference

What after UCEED 2023 Seat Allotment

After the UCEED 2023 round 1 seat allotment result is out, students who have been allotted seats can visit the campus allotted and submit the requisite fees and complete the admission procedure. The same will be followed for the remaining seat allotment rounds.

