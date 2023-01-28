    JEE Main Analysis 2023: Check January 28 Shift 2 Paper Analysis

    JEE Main 2023 analysis for 28 January will be updated here for shift 2 after the exam has been successfully completed. Jagran Josh will provide you with the JEE Main today’s paper review will help you to know about the difficulty level based on the feedback from the students who will take the exam.

    Updated: Jan 28, 2023 17:06 IST
    JEE Main 2023 January 28 Shift 2 Exam Analysis
    JEE Main 2023 January 28 Shift 2 Exam Analysis

    JEE Main 2023 Shift 2 Exam Analysis: JEE Main 2023 January 28 exam is being conducted only in the 2nd shift for B.Arch and B.Planning Paper 2A and Paper 2B. Those appearing for the B.Arch and B.Planning JEE Main January 28, Shift 2 Exam from 3 to 6 PM can check here the student review, memory-based questions, topic weightage, difficulty level etc. 

    NTA is conducting the JEE Main 2023 exams from January 24 to February 1, 2023. NTA has already concluded the JEE Main 2023 January 24 and 25 Exam in Shift 1 and Shift 2. According to students, the Day 1 and Day 2 JEE Main 2023 exams were moderate in difficulty level. Section difficulty varied for each day. 

    Candidates can check the JEE Main 2023 Exam Analysis for all the days and shifts here. Read more to know about today - January 28 Shift 2 B.Arch and B.Planning Exam. 

    JEE Main Analysis 2023 January 28 Session 1 Shift 2

    The JEE Main 2023 B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Plan (Paper 2B) exam is being conducted for the students from 3 PM to 6 PM. According to the official notification released, the JEE Main 2023 B.Arch and B.Plan - January 28 Exam is being conducted for 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. 

    Students appearing for the JEE Main 2023 January 28, Shift 2 Exams can check here the exam day analysis, paper review, sectional difficulty level, topics and weightage and the overall examination analysis.

    Keep visiting this space to get the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 January 28 Shift 2 Exam Analysis. 

    Also Read: JEE Main Question Paper 2023 Download PDF Question Paper with Solution and Answer Key

     

    FAQ

    When will JEE Main 2023 Jan 28 Shift 2 Exam Conclude?

    JEE Main 2023 January 28 exam will conclude at 6 PM. The exam is conducted for a duration of 3 hours.

    Will the JEE Main 2023 Jan 28 Shift 2 Exam Analysis be provided?

    After the JEE Main 2023 January 28 Exam concludes, the complete analysis of the exam paper, difficulty level and topics asked will be provided here.

    When will JEE Main 2023 conclude?

    JEE Main 2023 Exams are conducted from January 24 and will conclude on February 1, 2023.
