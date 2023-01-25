JEE Main Question Paper 2023: Download PDF Questions Papers with Solutions & Answer Key

JEE Main Question Paper 2023: National Testing Agency is conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examinations. The first exam was conducted on January 24, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 (January) examination until February 1, 2023, can check here the day and shift-wise question papers along with the solutions.

JEE Main 2023 is conducted for the Engineering and Architecture courses offered in the top institutions across the country. Since the JEE Main 2023 exams are being conducted in online mode getting a physical copy of the shift-wise question papers is not possible. Candidates can hence find here the JEE Main question papers 2023 from top institutions to cross-check their performance in the entrance exam.

JEE Main 2023: Question Paper

The JEE Main Paper 2023 consists of three major sections - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Students who have qualified class 12 and those appearing for the Class 12 exams are eligible to apply for the JEE Main 2023 exams. Candidates can check below the JEE Main Question Paper 2023 day-wise and shift-wise JEE Question Paper 2023 along with the JEE Main 2023 Answer Key.

JEE Main 2023 Day Coaching Institute JEE Main 2023 - Shift 1 JEE Main 2023 - Shift 2 January 24, 2023 Reliable Kota Mathematics Physics Chemistry Physics Maths Chemistry Resonance Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics Physics Chemistry

Mathematics January 25, 2023 Physics Chemistry Mathematics Physics Chemistry Mathematics

Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Examinations can keep watching this space to get the day-wise JEE Main 2023 Question Paper.

