JEE Main Question Paper 2023: Download PDF Questions Papers with Solutions & Answer Key

    JEE Main Paper 2023 for Shift 1 and shift 2 of exam being conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2023 will be provided here. Candidates appearing for the online exams all through can check here the question papers provided by institutions along with the answer key.

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 16:37 IST
    JEE Main Question Paper 2023: National Testing Agency is conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examinations. The first exam was conducted on January 24, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 (January) examination until February 1, 2023, can check here the day and shift-wise question papers along with the solutions. 

    JEE Main 2023 is conducted for the Engineering and Architecture courses offered in the top institutions across the country. Since the JEE Main 2023 exams are being conducted in online mode getting a physical copy of the shift-wise question papers is not possible. Candidates can hence find here the JEE Main question papers 2023 from top institutions to cross-check their performance in the entrance exam. 

    JEE Main 2023: Question Paper

    The JEE Main Paper 2023 consists of three major sections - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Students who have qualified class 12 and those appearing for the Class 12 exams are eligible to apply for the JEE Main 2023 exams. Candidates can check below the JEE Main Question Paper 2023 day-wise and shift-wise JEE Question Paper 2023 along with the JEE Main 2023 Answer Key

    JEE Main 2023 Day

    Coaching Institute

    JEE Main 2023 - Shift 1 

    JEE Main 2023 - Shift 2

    January 24, 2023

    Reliable Kota

    Mathematics

    Physics

    Chemistry

    Physics

    Maths

    Chemistry

    Resonance

     

    Physics


    Chemistry


    Mathematics

    Physics

    Chemistry


    Mathematics

    January 25, 2023

    		  

    Physics

    Chemistry

    Mathematics

    Physics

    Chemistry

    Mathematics

    Candidates who are appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Examinations can keep watching this space to get the day-wise JEE Main 2023 Question Paper.

