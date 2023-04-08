JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, Check 8 April Shift Wise Paper Analysis and Student Reaction Here

JEE Main 2023 Day 2 shift 1 exam concludes. Candidates who have appeared for the session 2 days 2 exam can check here the exam analysis and other details.

JEE Main 2023 April 8 Paper Analysis: JEE Main 2023 Day 2 shift 2 commences at 3 pm. The second shift of the exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Students appearing for the exams can check here the details of the second shift, types of questions asked, overall difficulty level of the examination here once the exams conclude.

JEE Main session 2 days 2 shift 1 exams have concluded. According to the details given by students who appeared for the first shift, the overall difficulty level of the exams was moderate. Canddiates can check the JEE Main 2023 paper analysis of shift 1 below.

NTA is conducting the JEE Main 2023 exams across the designated exam centres from April 6 to 12, 2023. Students appearing for the exams today are advised to carry their admit card with them to the exam centre along with a valid photo id card and a passport-size photograph to be used on the attendance sheet at the centre.

Latest news of JEE Main:

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 day 2 second shift begins

Shift 2 to end at 6 pm.

Students must cross-check the exam centre details on the admit card

JEE Main 2023 April 8 Shift 1 Analysis - Sibject Wise Details

Physics – According to students who appeared for the exams the overall difficulty level of the Physics paper was easy and balanced. Questions were asked from topics such as Laws of Motion, Power & Energy, Rotational Motion, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, etc. The paper also included numerical questions which were easy.

Chemistry – The Chemistry paper was easy to moderate on the difficulty level. The Organic and Inirgansic Chemistry section consisted of questions from NCERT books while Physical Chemistry was given less weightage. The section included questions from topics such as Ionic Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Chemical Equilibrium and Atomic Structure.

The Organic Chemistry section included questions from topics such as Atul & Alkyl Halides, Aldehydes & Ketones, , Amines, Alcohols, Biomolecules and General Organic Chemistry.

The Inorganic consisted of questions from Co-ordination Compounds, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Group-18. Few questions from Organic Chemistry were tricky but not tough.

Mathematics – Mathematics was moderate according to students with questions from chapters on Algebra and Calculus given priority. Questions were also asked from sections like 3D Geometry, Complex Numbers, Matrices, Determinants, Vectors, Probability, Binomial Theorem, Area under Curves, Parabola & Circle. etc.

JEE Main 2023 April 8 Shift 1 - Initial Response

NTA has concluded the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 shift 1 exam. Candidates can check the initial response from candidates here

According to students, more questions were asked in the Physics section while Mathematics and Chemistry were moderate. The overall difficulty level of the JEE Main 2023 Day 2 shift 1 exam is moderate.

The difficulty level of the Physics exam was easy with mostly formula-based questions. Chemistry on the other had a difficulty level of moderate and the paper was easy to attempt. The Mathematics exam was moderate in difficulty level and not tough to attempt.

JEE Main Analysis 2023 April 6 Shift 1 and 2

According to the students who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 exams conducted on April 6, 2023, the difficulty level of the exams in shifts 1 and 2 was both moderate. The Physics paper and Chemistry paper in both shifts were easy and easy to moderate while the Mathematics paper was difficult and lengthy.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam Analysis