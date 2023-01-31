    JEE Main Analysis 2023: Check Subject-Wise Paper Analysis

    JEE Main 2023 analysis January 31 will be updated here for shift 1 and shift 2 once the exam gets over. Jagran Josh will provide the JEE Main today’s paper review that will help to understand the difficulty level based on the feedback from the JEE Main aspirants.

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 11:27 IST
    JEE Main Analysis 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1 exams today - January 31. As per the announced schedule, NTA is conducting the BE, BTech (paper 1) exam today in two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 to 6 pm. Soon after the exam got over, JEE Main paper analysis, students' reactions will be available at the end of each shifts. Also, the experts will provide JEE Main exam analysis shifts 1 and 2 for session 1. 

    JEE Main paper analysis 2023 will include subject-wise difficulty level along with the memory-based questions. Further, they will be able to know about the candidate’s reviews, memory-based questions, and topic weightage. Here they can check the JEE Main exam analysis for all days and all shifts. Read the full article to know more.

    JEE Main Analysis 2023 January Session, Shift 1 & Shift 2

    JEE Main exam analysis for January 31 will be updated here once the shift 1 and 2 gets over. For session 1, NTA is conducting JEE Main 2023 exams on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The exam is being conducted in online centre-based mode. This will help those who will be appearing in the subsequent shifts to know about the difficulty level and questions asked in the exam. 

    JEE Main 2023 January 31 Shift 1 Paper Analysis

    The JEE Main paper analysis 2023 Jan 31 will help candidates to understand the difficulty level of the engineering entrance exam, topics with weightage and various other aspects of paper 1. The JEE Main exam analysis 2023 Jan 31 will be provided here on this page based on the feedback from students who are appearing for the exam. Apart from the aspirants, some experts will also provide the paper analysis of JEE Main for session 1. 

    JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, January 31 Questions Asked

    Along with JEE Main paper analysis, candidates can also check memory-based questions asked in JEE Main questions on January 31 as per the feedback received from those who appeared for the exam. With the help of JEE Main memory-based questions, they will be able to know the actual questions that were asked in the exam. The expert review for both the slots question paper is expected soon. Check JEE Main exam analysis and question paper review here.  

    FAQ

    What was the difficulty level of JEE Main 2023 exam for January 31, shift 1?

    Once the exam gets over, the JEE Main paper analysis and difficulty level will be provided on this page.

    What is JEE Main exam analysis 2023?

    JEE Main exam analysis 2023 is the paper review for the exam that is being held on January 31 for shift 1 and shift 2. Candidates can check the overall difficulty level of JEE Main today’s paper, memory-based questions asked.

    What was the difficulty level of JEE Main 2023 exam for January 31, shift 2?

    As per the timings released, the JEE Main shift will be held from 3 to 6 PM. Candidates will get to know about the difficulty level of exam after feedback from those who appeared for the exam.
