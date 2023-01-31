JEE Main 2023: January 31, Shift 1, 2 Exams, Get Exam Day Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2023 January 31 Exam: National Testing Agency will be conducting JEE Main 2023 Day 6 Examination today - January 31, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 and Shift 2 Exam today can check here the exam day guidelines, instructions and details here.

JEE Main 2023 exams commenced on January 24, 2023, and will conclude on February 1, 2023. Shift 1 of the JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the Shift 2 of the exam will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM. candidates appearing for the first shift of the exam are required to report to the exam centre until 8:30 AM while those appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Shift 2 exams can report until 2:30 PM.

Candidates can check below the guidelines and instructions to keep in mind when appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 and 2 Exam today.

JEE Main 2023: Points to Remember

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Exams are required to carry with them their JEE Main 2023 Admit Card and a valid Photo ID card with them for identification purposes along with a passport-size photograph which was uploaded in the application form

The ID proof acceptable at the exam centre along with the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 includes School ID, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhar Card, E-Aadhar Card with Photograph, Ration Card with Photograph, Class 12 Board Exam Admit Card with Photograph or Bank Passbook with Photograph.

Ball Point Pen, Personal Hand Sanitizer, Transparent Water Bottle

Scribe Certificate if Required

JEE Main 2023: Prohibited Items at Exam Centre

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card must make sure that they do not carry the following items with them

Candidates must avoid wearing shoes or footwear with thick soles

Garments with large buttons

Handbags, metallic objects, gadgets, electronic items, communication devices

Jewellery or ornaments

