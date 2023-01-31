JEE Main 2023: January 31, Shift 1, 2 Exams, Get Exam Day Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2023 January 31 Exam: National Testing Agency will be conducting JEE Main 2023 Day 6 Examination today - January 31, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 and Shift 2 Exam today can check here the exam day guidelines, instructions and details here.
JEE Main 2023 exams commenced on January 24, 2023, and will conclude on February 1, 2023. Shift 1 of the JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the Shift 2 of the exam will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM. candidates appearing for the first shift of the exam are required to report to the exam centre until 8:30 AM while those appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Shift 2 exams can report until 2:30 PM.
Candidates can check below the guidelines and instructions to keep in mind when appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 and 2 Exam today.
JEE Main 2023: Points to Remember
- Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Exams are required to carry with them their JEE Main 2023 Admit Card and a valid Photo ID card with them for identification purposes along with a passport-size photograph which was uploaded in the application form
- The ID proof acceptable at the exam centre along with the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 includes School ID, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhar Card, E-Aadhar Card with Photograph, Ration Card with Photograph, Class 12 Board Exam Admit Card with Photograph or Bank Passbook with Photograph.
- Ball Point Pen, Personal Hand Sanitizer, Transparent Water Bottle
- Scribe Certificate if Required
JEE Main 2023: Prohibited Items at Exam Centre
Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card must make sure that they do not carry the following items with them
- Candidates must avoid wearing shoes or footwear with thick soles
- Garments with large buttons
- Handbags, metallic objects, gadgets, electronic items, communication devices
- Jewellery or ornaments
Also Read: JEE Main Analysis 2023: Check Jan 30 Subject-Wise Paper AnalysisREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES