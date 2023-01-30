    JEE Main Analysis 2023: Check Jan 30 Subject-Wise Paper Analysis

    JEE Main 2023 Paper Analysis: JEE Main 2023 January 30 Exam Shift 1 Paper analysis is now available. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 exam today - January 30, 2023, have mentioned that the exams were moderate in difficulty level. Students can check the overall sectional analysis, and types of questions, topics with highest weightage and other details here. The JEE Main 2023 January 20 Shift 2 exam to commence at 3 PM. 

    National Testing Agency is conducting the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams from January 24 to February 1, 2023. NTA has successfully conducted the Shift 1 and Shift 2 exams on January 24, and 25, the Shift 2 Exams on January 28 and the Shuft 1 and Shift 2 exams on January 29, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2023 exams on the above-mentioned dates can check the JEE Main 2023 Paper Analysis, Review, Initial impressions and the question papers from the exams. 

    JEE Main 2023 January 30 Shift 1 Paper Analysis

    JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 initial analysis is now available to the students who have appeared for the exam. According to the students who appeared for the January 30 Morning session (Shift 1) Physics was Moderate to tough while Chemistry was difficult and Maths was Easy to Moderate.

    JEE Main 2023: January 30 Shift 1 Maths Paper Analysis

    JEE Main 2023 Exam Mathematics section was moderately tough according to students who appeared for the exams. Candidates can get a detailed analysis here. 

    • Difficulty Level: Moderately Tough
    • Weightage given to Algebra and Calculus
    • Majority questions from - Parabola, Ellipse, Definite Integrals, Area, Differential Equations, Permutation and Combination, Matrices, Probability, Determinants, Progression SeriesVectors, 3D Geometry, Binomial Theorem, Complex numbers.
    • MCQs and Numerical-Based Questions - Lengthy

    JEE Main 2023: January 30 Shift 1 Physics Paper Analysis

    According to students who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 January 30 Exam in Shift 1, the Physics section was moderate in difficulty level. Check the detailed analysis of the section here.

    • Difficulty Level: Moderate
    • Majority of questions were from Kinematics,  Heat and Thermodynamics, Ray Optics, Work Power and Energy, Current Electricity, AC Circuits, Electrostatics, Modern Physics, Communication Systems, and Capacitors.
    • Numerica questions were easy and the overall section was balanced

    JEE Main 2023: January 30 Shift 1 Chemistry Paper Analysis

    The chemistry section of the JEE Main January 30 shift 1 exam was easy as compared to the other sections. Check the detailed analysis here

    • Overall difficulty level - Easy
    • Physics Chemistry given more weightage compared to Numerical sections 
    • Inorganic Chemistry given more weightage compared to Organic Chemistry
    • Questions included Environmental Chemistry, Atomic Structure, Electrochemistry,Chemistry in Everyday Life, Polymers, Ethers & Phenols, Aryl and Alkyl halides, Biomolecules, Hydrocarbons, Chemical Equilibrium, and Chemical Kinetics.

    JEE Main Analysis 2023: January 30 Session 1 Shift 1 and Shift 2

    The JEE Main 2023 January 30, Shift 1 exam is underway and will conclude at 12 Noon. Students who appeared for the Shift 1 exam will be able to check the JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 Exam Analysis, the initial response of the students, the types of questions asked topics covered and the overall difficulty level of the JEE Main 2023 exams. 

    The JEE Main 2023 Shift 2 exam for January 30, 2023, will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM today. Candidates can keep watching this space to get the details of the Shift 2 JEE Main Jan 30 exam, overall difficulty level and other exam details. 

    FAQ

    When will the JEE Main January 30 Exam conclude?

    JEE Main Januuary 30, 2023 Shift 1 exam will conclude at 12 Noon and the Shift 2 exam will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

    What is the difficulty level for JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 Exam?

    The JEE Main 2023 January 30 exam Shift 1 analysis is expected in some time. Candidates can keep checking here to get the complete exam analysis.

    When will JEE Main 2023 Jan 30 Shift 2 exam commence?

    The JEE Main 2023 Jan 30 Shift 2 exam will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.
