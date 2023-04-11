JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, Check 11 April Shift Wise Paper Analysis and Student Reaction Here

JEE Main 2023 session 2 shift 1 exam for April 11, 2023, concludes. Candidates who have appeared for the first shift of the exam today can check here the exam analysis, overall difficulty level, subject wise difficulty level and the types of questions to expect.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Analysis April 11: The JEE Main 2023 Day 4 shift 1 exams have concluded. The exam was conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exams can check here the initial response from students, difficulty level, types of questions asked and the subject wise details of the exams.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams are being conducted from April 6 to 12, 2023. According to the students who have appeared for the exams in the previous days, the exams are overall moderate in difficulty level. While some found the Mathematics paper lengthy, others have stated that the physics and chemistry exams were fairly easy to moderate in terms of difficulty level.

Students taking the exam today can keep visiting this page for updates on the complete paper analysis of the first shift and what to expect in the second shift of the exam.

JEE Main 2023 April 11 Shift 1 exams conclude

Overall difficulty level - Moderate to Difficulty

Mathematics toughest section

JEE Main Analysis 2023 April 11 Shift 1 - Initial Response

According to the students who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 exams today in shift 1. Candidates can check the JEE Main 2023 analysis, here. According to the students, the overall difficulty level of the exams was moderate to difficult. Subject-wise, Mathematics continued t be tough among all three subjects.

The Mathematics paper was lengthy due to the calculations. Some of the questions included interspersed sporadically. Questions were asked from Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Probability, Vectors and 3D and Permutation and Combinations which were comparatively easier to answer.

Questions from topics such as Vector and 3D and Conics dominated the paper. Students further added that almost all the topics were covered

Chemistry included questions from topics such as p-block, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Solid State, Alcohol, Phenol and Ether, Solutions and Aldehyde, Ketone and Carboxylic Acid, etc.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Analysis 2023

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams in January 2023. Candidates appearing for the session 2 exams can check the previous session exam analysis below.