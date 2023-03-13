Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: Physical Test, Hindi Written, Technical Skill Test

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Jharkhand Home Guard Registration 2023 is open till March 17, 2023, for all the eligible candidates for filling 1478 Home Guard vacancies. Check Home Guard Physical Test, Hindi Written Skills Test, and Technical Skills Test details here.

Get All Details About Jharkhand Home Guard Defence Corps Selection Process

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: The Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad is inviting online applications from eligible candidates to fill up a total of 1478 vacancies in the Home Guard. The online application window link will remain active from February 21 to March 17, 2023. There will be three stages in the Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process i.e  Physical Test for Rural Home Guard and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates and Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates, Hindi Written Skills Test, and Technical Skills Test. In this blog, we have discussed the detailed Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process for the ease of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

Jharkhand Home Guard 2023 Calendar

Have a look at the table below to know about the important dates of the Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment process.

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

January 2023

Online Application Registration Start Date

21st February 2023

Online Application Registration End Date

17th March 2023

Admit Card Release Date

To be updated soon

Jharkhand Home Guard 2023 Physical Test

To be updated soon

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023

The selection procedure for Jharkhand Home Guard consists of three stages. The first phase of the selection process includes a Physical Standard Test. Furthermore, the Physical Standard Test is conducted for Rural Home Guards and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates and Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates.  All the eligible aspirants who are declared qualified in the physical test are shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process which includes the Hindi Written Skills Test, and then the Technical Skills Test. 

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: Physical Test

The Jharkhand Home Guard Physical Test will include a 1-mile race, high jump, long jump, and shot put. The selection process details are given below:

For Rural Home Guard and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates

Test

Male

Female

1-mile Race

5 minutes or before: 20 marks

5 minutes above to 6 minutes: 10 marks

6 minutes above: Disqualified

8 minutes or before: 20 marks

8 minutes above to 10 minutes: 10 marks

10 minutes above: Disqualified

High Jump

Minimum 4 feet: 5 marks

4’-4’3’’: 6 marks

4’3”-4’6”: 7 marks

4’6”-4’9”: 8 marks

4’9”-5’: 9 marks

5’ above: 10 marks

Minimum 3 feet: 5 marks

3’-3’3’’: 6 marks

3’3”-3’6”: 7 marks

3’6”-3’9”: 8 marks

3’9”-4’: 9 marks

4’ above: 10 marks

Long Jump

Minimum 12 feet: 5 marks

12’-13’: 6 marks

13’-14’: 7 marks

14’-15’: 8 marks

15’-16’: 9 marks

16’ above: 10 marks

Minimum 9 feet: 5 marks

9’-10’: 6 marks

10’-11’: 7 marks

11’-12’: 8 marks

12’-13’: 9 marks

13’ above: 10 marks

Short Put

16 Pound- Minimum 16 feet

10 Pound- Minimum 10 Feet

For Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates

Test

Male

Female

1-mile Race

6 minutes or before: 20 marks

6 minutes above to 8 minutes: 10 marks

8 minutes above: Disqualified

8 minutes or before: 20 marks

8 minutes above to 12 minutes: 10 marks

12 minutes above: Disqualified

High Jump

Minimum 3.5 feet: 5 marks

4’ above: 10 marks

Minimum 2.5 feet: 5 marks

3’ or  above: 10 marks

Long Jump

Minimum 9 feet: 5 marks

10’ or above: 10 marks

Minimum 6 feet: 5 marks

7’or above: 10 marks

Short Put

16 Pound- Minimum 12 feet

10 Pound- Minimum 8 Feet

Jharkhand Home Guard Hindi Written Skills Test

Candidates who will be declared qualified in Physical Test will be shortlisted to appear in the Hindi Writing Ability in which writing ability will be assessed according to the level of 7th class for Rural Home Guards and 10th Class for Urban Home Guards. It will be of qualifying nature. The maximum mark will be 100 and the passing marks will be 30.

Jharkhand Home Guard Technical Skills Test

The Jharkhand Home Guard Technical Skills Test will be conducted only for Urban Technical Skilled Home Guard candidates. This test will be conducted only for the candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical test and Hindi Writing Ability Test which will be of qualifying in nature. The maximum mark will be 100 and the passing marks will be 30.

Jharkhand Home Guard Merit List

After the completion of all the selection rounds, the merit list will be prepared based on the provision specified in the notification. After the medical examination of the successful candidates and character verification by the police, if they are found eligible, the selected candidates will be allotted Home Guard Basic training after the official orders. Upon the successful completion of training, they will be enrolled as home guards and will be issued enrollment certificates as per the provision.

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: Physical Standard Test

The Jharkhand Home Guard Physical Standards requirements will be the same for both Rural/Urban Home Guard. The details are as follows;

For Male

Parameters

General/OBC/BC

SC/ST

Height

162 cms

157 cms

Chest

79 cms

76cms

For Female

The height of female candidates should be 148 cm for all the categories. 

 

Note: To avail of the relaxation in the physical measurements, it is compulsory to upload the caste certificate issued by the competent authority in the online application.

FAQ

Q1. What is the selection process for Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment?

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process comprises three stages i.e Physical Test for Rural Home Guard and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates and Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates, Hindi Written Skills Test, and Technical Skills Test.

Q2. For how many marks will the Jharkhand Home Guard Hindi Writing Ability be conducted?

Candidates who will be declared qualified in Physical Test will be shortlisted to appear in the Hindi Writing Ability in which writing ability will be assessed according to the level of 7th class for Rural Home Guards and 10th Class for Urban Home Guards. It will be of qualifying nature. The maximum mark will be 100 and the passing marks will be 30.

Q3. What are the minimum passing marks for Jharkhand Home Guard Technical Skills Test?

Jharkhand Home Guard Technical Skills Test will be conducted only for Urban Technical Skilled Home Guard candidates. This test will be conducted only for the candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical test and Hindi Writing Ability Test which will be of qualifying in nature. The maximum mark will be 100 and the passing marks will be 30.
