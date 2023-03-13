Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: Physical Test, Hindi Written, Technical Skill Test

Jharkhand Home Guard Registration 2023 is open till March 17, 2023, for all the eligible candidates for filling 1478 Home Guard vacancies. Check Home Guard Physical Test, Hindi Written Skills Test, and Technical Skills Test details here.

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: The Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad is inviting online applications from eligible candidates to fill up a total of 1478 vacancies in the Home Guard. The online application window link will remain active from February 21 to March 17, 2023. There will be three stages in the Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process i.e Physical Test for Rural Home Guard and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates and Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates, Hindi Written Skills Test, and Technical Skills Test. In this blog, we have discussed the detailed Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process for the ease of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

Jharkhand Home Guard 2023 Calendar

Have a look at the table below to know about the important dates of the Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment process.

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date January 2023 Online Application Registration Start Date 21st February 2023 Online Application Registration End Date 17th March 2023 Admit Card Release Date To be updated soon Jharkhand Home Guard 2023 Physical Test To be updated soon

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023

The selection procedure for Jharkhand Home Guard consists of three stages. The first phase of the selection process includes a Physical Standard Test. Furthermore, the Physical Standard Test is conducted for Rural Home Guards and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates and Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates. All the eligible aspirants who are declared qualified in the physical test are shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process which includes the Hindi Written Skills Test, and then the Technical Skills Test.

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: Physical Test

The Jharkhand Home Guard Physical Test will include a 1-mile race, high jump, long jump, and shot put. The selection process details are given below:

For Rural Home Guard and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates

Test Male Female 1-mile Race 5 minutes or before: 20 marks 5 minutes above to 6 minutes: 10 marks 6 minutes above: Disqualified 8 minutes or before: 20 marks 8 minutes above to 10 minutes: 10 marks 10 minutes above: Disqualified High Jump Minimum 4 feet: 5 marks 4’-4’3’’: 6 marks 4’3”-4’6”: 7 marks 4’6”-4’9”: 8 marks 4’9”-5’: 9 marks 5’ above: 10 marks Minimum 3 feet: 5 marks 3’-3’3’’: 6 marks 3’3”-3’6”: 7 marks 3’6”-3’9”: 8 marks 3’9”-4’: 9 marks 4’ above: 10 marks Long Jump Minimum 12 feet: 5 marks 12’-13’: 6 marks 13’-14’: 7 marks 14’-15’: 8 marks 15’-16’: 9 marks 16’ above: 10 marks Minimum 9 feet: 5 marks 9’-10’: 6 marks 10’-11’: 7 marks 11’-12’: 8 marks 12’-13’: 9 marks 13’ above: 10 marks Short Put 16 Pound- Minimum 16 feet 10 Pound- Minimum 10 Feet

For Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates

Test Male Female 1-mile Race 6 minutes or before: 20 marks 6 minutes above to 8 minutes: 10 marks 8 minutes above: Disqualified 8 minutes or before: 20 marks 8 minutes above to 12 minutes: 10 marks 12 minutes above: Disqualified High Jump Minimum 3.5 feet: 5 marks 4’ above: 10 marks Minimum 2.5 feet: 5 marks 3’ or above: 10 marks Long Jump Minimum 9 feet: 5 marks 10’ or above: 10 marks Minimum 6 feet: 5 marks 7’or above: 10 marks Short Put 16 Pound- Minimum 12 feet 10 Pound- Minimum 8 Feet

Jharkhand Home Guard Hindi Written Skills Test

Candidates who will be declared qualified in Physical Test will be shortlisted to appear in the Hindi Writing Ability in which writing ability will be assessed according to the level of 7th class for Rural Home Guards and 10th Class for Urban Home Guards. It will be of qualifying nature. The maximum mark will be 100 and the passing marks will be 30.

Jharkhand Home Guard Technical Skills Test

The Jharkhand Home Guard Technical Skills Test will be conducted only for Urban Technical Skilled Home Guard candidates. This test will be conducted only for the candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical test and Hindi Writing Ability Test which will be of qualifying in nature. The maximum mark will be 100 and the passing marks will be 30.

Jharkhand Home Guard Merit List

After the completion of all the selection rounds, the merit list will be prepared based on the provision specified in the notification. After the medical examination of the successful candidates and character verification by the police, if they are found eligible, the selected candidates will be allotted Home Guard Basic training after the official orders. Upon the successful completion of training, they will be enrolled as home guards and will be issued enrollment certificates as per the provision.

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: Physical Standard Test

The Jharkhand Home Guard Physical Standards requirements will be the same for both Rural/Urban Home Guard. The details are as follows;

For Male

Parameters General/OBC/BC SC/ST Height 162 cms 157 cms Chest 79 cms 76cms

For Female

The height of female candidates should be 148 cm for all the categories.

Note: To avail of the relaxation in the physical measurements, it is compulsory to upload the caste certificate issued by the competent authority in the online application.