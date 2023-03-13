Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: Physical Test, Hindi Written, Technical Skill Test

Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: The Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad is inviting online applications from eligible candidates to fill up a total of 1478 vacancies in the Home Guard. The online application window link will remain active from February 21 to March 17, 2023. There will be three stages in the Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process i.e Physical Test for Rural Home Guard and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates and Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates, Hindi Written Skills Test, and Technical Skills Test. In this blog, we have discussed the detailed Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process for the ease of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.
Jharkhand Home Guard 2023 Calendar
Have a look at the table below to know about the important dates of the Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment process.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
January 2023
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
21st February 2023
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
17th March 2023
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be updated soon
|
Jharkhand Home Guard 2023 Physical Test
|
To be updated soon
Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023
The selection procedure for Jharkhand Home Guard consists of three stages. The first phase of the selection process includes a Physical Standard Test. Furthermore, the Physical Standard Test is conducted for Rural Home Guards and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates and Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates. All the eligible aspirants who are declared qualified in the physical test are shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process which includes the Hindi Written Skills Test, and then the Technical Skills Test.
Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: Physical Test
The Jharkhand Home Guard Physical Test will include a 1-mile race, high jump, long jump, and shot put. The selection process details are given below:
For Rural Home Guard and Non-Technical Urban Home Guard Candidates
|
Test
|
Male
|
Female
|
1-mile Race
|
5 minutes or before: 20 marks
5 minutes above to 6 minutes: 10 marks
6 minutes above: Disqualified
|
8 minutes or before: 20 marks
8 minutes above to 10 minutes: 10 marks
10 minutes above: Disqualified
|
High Jump
|
Minimum 4 feet: 5 marks
4’-4’3’’: 6 marks
4’3”-4’6”: 7 marks
4’6”-4’9”: 8 marks
4’9”-5’: 9 marks
5’ above: 10 marks
|
Minimum 3 feet: 5 marks
3’-3’3’’: 6 marks
3’3”-3’6”: 7 marks
3’6”-3’9”: 8 marks
3’9”-4’: 9 marks
4’ above: 10 marks
|
Long Jump
|
Minimum 12 feet: 5 marks
12’-13’: 6 marks
13’-14’: 7 marks
14’-15’: 8 marks
15’-16’: 9 marks
16’ above: 10 marks
|
Minimum 9 feet: 5 marks
9’-10’: 6 marks
10’-11’: 7 marks
11’-12’: 8 marks
12’-13’: 9 marks
13’ above: 10 marks
|
Short Put
|
16 Pound- Minimum 16 feet
|
10 Pound- Minimum 10 Feet
For Technically Skilled Urban Home Guard Candidates
|
Test
|
Male
|
Female
|
1-mile Race
|
6 minutes or before: 20 marks
6 minutes above to 8 minutes: 10 marks
8 minutes above: Disqualified
|
8 minutes or before: 20 marks
8 minutes above to 12 minutes: 10 marks
12 minutes above: Disqualified
|
High Jump
|
Minimum 3.5 feet: 5 marks
4’ above: 10 marks
|
Minimum 2.5 feet: 5 marks
3’ or above: 10 marks
|
Long Jump
|
Minimum 9 feet: 5 marks
10’ or above: 10 marks
|
Minimum 6 feet: 5 marks
7’or above: 10 marks
|
Short Put
|
16 Pound- Minimum 12 feet
|
10 Pound- Minimum 8 Feet
Jharkhand Home Guard Hindi Written Skills Test
Candidates who will be declared qualified in Physical Test will be shortlisted to appear in the Hindi Writing Ability in which writing ability will be assessed according to the level of 7th class for Rural Home Guards and 10th Class for Urban Home Guards. It will be of qualifying nature. The maximum mark will be 100 and the passing marks will be 30.
Jharkhand Home Guard Technical Skills Test
The Jharkhand Home Guard Technical Skills Test will be conducted only for Urban Technical Skilled Home Guard candidates. This test will be conducted only for the candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical test and Hindi Writing Ability Test which will be of qualifying in nature. The maximum mark will be 100 and the passing marks will be 30.
Jharkhand Home Guard Merit List
After the completion of all the selection rounds, the merit list will be prepared based on the provision specified in the notification. After the medical examination of the successful candidates and character verification by the police, if they are found eligible, the selected candidates will be allotted Home Guard Basic training after the official orders. Upon the successful completion of training, they will be enrolled as home guards and will be issued enrollment certificates as per the provision.
Jharkhand Home Guard Selection Process 2023: Physical Standard Test
The Jharkhand Home Guard Physical Standards requirements will be the same for both Rural/Urban Home Guard. The details are as follows;
For Male
|
Parameters
|
General/OBC/BC
|
SC/ST
|
Height
|
162 cms
|
157 cms
|
Chest
|
79 cms
|
76cms
For Female
The height of female candidates should be 148 cm for all the categories.
Note: To avail of the relaxation in the physical measurements, it is compulsory to upload the caste certificate issued by the competent authority in the online application.