JSSC CGL Age Limit 2023: Educational Qualification and Other Eligibility

 JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC CGL notification 2023 for 2017 posts. Check here the age limit, educational qualification, and other details.

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023 along with the official notification on its official website. Candidates who are between 21 and 35 years of age and have done graduation are eligible to apply for the JSSC CGL post. 

Along with the JSSC CGL age limit and qualification, candidates should also go through the other important requirements before applying for the post. However, they should ensure that they submit valid details in the application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature.

In this article, we have shared complete details of JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and much more.

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Have a look at the complete overview of the JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria shared below for ease of the aspirants.

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission

Post Name

Various Posts

Vacancies

2017

JSSC CGL Age Limit

21-35 years

JSSC CGL Educational Qualifications

Graduation

Selection Process

Written Exam (Paper 1, 2 and 3) and Document Verification

JSSC CGL Age Limit 2023

Candidates must go through the JSSC CGL age limit before applying for the recruitment process. The minimum age of the candidates is 21 years, whereas the maximum age of the candidates varies as per the category shared below:

JSSC CGL Age Limit 2023

Category

Maximum Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit

General

21 years

35 years

BC/OBC (Male)

21 years

37 years

General/OBC/BC (Female

21 years

38 years

SC/ST

21 years

40 years

JSSC CGL Educational Qualification 2023 

The JSSC CGL's educational qualification is an essential factor in the eligibility criteria. Candidates must possess certain qualifications to be eligible to apply for the post. They must have passed graduation from any recognised board when applying for JSSC CGL 2023 exam.

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

As per JSSC CGL notification, candidates applying for the posts must be citizens of India. Candidates belonging to Jharkhand will be provided with the exemptions and benefits as per notification. Candidates who do not belong to Jharkhand will be considered in the unreserved category.

FAQ

Is there any age relaxation provided to reserved category candidates applying for JSSC CGL recruitment?

Yes, age relaxation applies to the upper age limit of reserved category candidates applying for JSSC CGL recruitment.

What minimum educational qualification is required to apply for JSSC CGL recruitment?

Candidates must have passed Graduation from any recognised board when applying for JSSC CGL 2023 exam.

What is the age limit to apply for JSSC CGL recruitment?

As per JSSC CGL eligibility criteria, the minimum age of the aspirants will be 21 years, whereas the maximum age limit varies as per the category.

