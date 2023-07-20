JSSC CGL Age Limit 2023: Educational Qualification and Other Eligibility

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC CGL notification 2023 for 2017 posts. Check here the age limit, educational qualification, and other details.

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023 along with the official notification on its official website. Candidates who are between 21 and 35 years of age and have done graduation are eligible to apply for the JSSC CGL post.

Along with the JSSC CGL age limit and qualification, candidates should also go through the other important requirements before applying for the post. However, they should ensure that they submit valid details in the application form to avoid disqualification of their candidature.

In this article, we have shared complete details of JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria, including age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and much more.

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Have a look at the complete overview of the JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria shared below for ease of the aspirants.

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria Overview Exam Conducting Body Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Post Name Various Posts Vacancies 2017 JSSC CGL Age Limit 21-35 years JSSC CGL Educational Qualifications Graduation Selection Process Written Exam (Paper 1, 2 and 3) and Document Verification

JSSC CGL Age Limit 2023

Candidates must go through the JSSC CGL age limit before applying for the recruitment process. The minimum age of the candidates is 21 years, whereas the maximum age of the candidates varies as per the category shared below:

JSSC CGL Age Limit 2023 Category Maximum Age Limit Maximum Age Limit General 21 years 35 years BC/OBC (Male) 21 years 37 years General/OBC/BC (Female 21 years 38 years SC/ST 21 years 40 years

JSSC CGL Educational Qualification 2023

The JSSC CGL's educational qualification is an essential factor in the eligibility criteria. Candidates must possess certain qualifications to be eligible to apply for the post. They must have passed graduation from any recognised board when applying for JSSC CGL 2023 exam.

JSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

As per JSSC CGL notification, candidates applying for the posts must be citizens of India. Candidates belonging to Jharkhand will be provided with the exemptions and benefits as per notification. Candidates who do not belong to Jharkhand will be considered in the unreserved category.