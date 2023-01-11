JIPMER Nursing Officer Result 2022 OUT @jipmer.edu.in: Download PDF Here

JIPMER Nursing Officer Result 2022: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry announced the result of the exam for the post of Nursing Officer on jipmer.edu.in. Participants can download JIPMER Result from the website of the JIPMER. JIPMER prepared a list of the candidates selected in the exam. The list contains the roll number, name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, rank, category etc. of the candidates.

Candidates who qualified in the exam will be required to appear for Certificate/Biometric Verification and Skill Test. The same will be held from 30 January, 31 January, 01 February, 02 February and 03 February 2023 at the College of Nursing Puducherry. The candidates will be required to carry the following items with one set of self-attested copies:

Rank Letter which is available on the official website from 14 January 2023 at 11 AM

Proof of Age

Relevant Educational Qualifications, starting from SSLC onwards

Relevant Experience Certificate

Registration Certificate

Latest SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD Certificate

No Objection Certificate, if applicable

Other important documents mentioned in the PDF given above

