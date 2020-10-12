JIPMER Provisional Result 2020 Out for Medical Laboratory Technologist/EEG Technician @jipmer.edu.in, Check Skill Test Dates

JIPMER Provisional Result 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared the Provisional Result for the posts of Medical Laboratory Technologist/EEG Technician on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the written examination for the posts of Medical Laboratory Technologist/EEG Technician can check result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), the Provisional Result for the posts of Medical Laboratory Technologist/EEG Technician has been uploaded on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the written exam conducted on 23 February 2020.

JIPMER has released the Skill Test for the qualified candidates for the posts of Medical Laboratory Technologist/EEG Technician. The Skill Test for the posts of EEG Technician will be conducted on 05 November 2020 whereas the Skill Test for the Medical Laboratory Technologist Posts will be held on 06 November 2020.



All such candidates who have been shortlisted for the Skill Test for the Medical Laboratory Technologist/EEG Technician Post should note that they will have to appear for the test with the documents as mentioned in the short notification. You can check the notification on the official website of JIPMER. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: JIPMER Provisional Result 2020 for Medical Laboratory Technologist/EEG Technician