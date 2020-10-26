JIPMER 4th Phase Provisional Result 2020 Out for Computer Operator Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Check Skill Test Schedule

JIPMER Provisional Result 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the 4th phase List of Provisionally Selected candidates for the Computer Operator Posts on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the Computer Operator Posts can check the 4th phase List of Provisionally Selected candidates on the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has released the 4th phase List of Provisionally Selected candidates for appearing Skill Test for the post of Computer Operator on Contract Basis under TNCMCHIS scheme.

JIPMER will conduct the Skill Test on 28 October 2020 in two Batches from 08 AM and 10 AM. Candidates should note that they will have to present at the Skill Test round with the essential documents as mentioned in the short notification. They will have to produce the copy of automated confirmation generated while submitting the application/ Copy of SBI Collect Recript/ Valid Identity (copy of Aadhar/Voter ID/Driving License/Indian Passport) with original.

Candidates can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download; JIPMER 4th Phase Provisional Result 2020 Out for Computer Operator Posts