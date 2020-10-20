Study at Home
JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for 55 Senior Resident Posts @ jipmer.edu.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited applications for the 55 Senior Resident Posts on its official website. Check details.

 

Oct 20, 2020 09:55 IST
JIPMER Recruitment for Senior Resident
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited applications for the 55 Senior Resident Posts on its official website.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry Jobs Notification and appear for written/walk-in-interview scheduled on 10/11 November 2020. 


Notification details:
No. Admin-I/SR-PDY/1/2-2020
Dated: 17-10-2020 

Important Dates 
Date of Written Test and Interview (Tentative):10/11 November 2020

Vacancy Details:
Senior Resident-55 Posts
Anaesthesiology & Critical Care-17
Biochemistry-02
Dentistry-1
Dermatology (Skin & STD)-2
EMSD-2
ENT-2
Neonatology-3
Nuclear Medicine-3
 Obstetrics & Gynaecology-4
Ophthalmology-1
Orthopaedics-3
 Pathology-4
Pulmonary Medicine-6
Radiation Oncology-5

Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification
An MCI/DCI recognized postgraduate Medical/Dental degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery) in the respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute. For Neonatology, a degree in Paediatrics is acceptable.

Pay Scale: Candidates with Postgraduate Medical/Dental Degree recognized by the Medical/Dental Council of India will be paid B/Pay Rs.67,700 (Level 11, Cell 1) (Revised) and usual allowances per month in the first year of his/her residency (Total Rs.1,10,000 approximately).

Age Limit: Not exceeding 45 years as on 10-11-2020.
Relaxable for Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe candidates up to five years, for OBC candidates up to three years. PWD candidates are eligible for further age relaxation up to 10 years (i.e 13 years for OBC and 15 years for SC/ST).

JIPMER Recruitment 2020 for 55 Senior Resident: PDF

How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can attend the written test and Interview to be held at  on 10-11-2020 and 11-11-2020 along with filled in application & Bio-Data in the prescribed format, original Certificates with one set of Self-attested copy thereof and other details as mentioned in the notification.

