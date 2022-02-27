JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022 fior 2700 Vacancies: Apply From 4 March @jkpolice.gov.in

JK Police is hiring 2700 Constable. Check Important Dates, Vacancy, Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Application Process Here.

Created On: Feb 27, 2022 00:14 IST
JK Police Constable Recritment 2022
JK Police Constable Recritment 2022

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Police will start the online application form for filling up vacant post Constable in 02 Border/02 Women Constable on 04 March 2022. The last date for submitting JK Police Constable Application is 02 April 2022 on jkpolice.gov.in.

It is to be noted that, that the candidates who had earlier qualified for PET/PST  and qualified PET/PST need to apply again as they are eligible for the written exam. Similarly, the candidates who were disqualified in PET/PST cannot apply again as their applicants would not be considered.

Earlier. J &K had published the recruitment notification for the post of Constable in the month of March 2019 of which 1350 vacancies were announced in two Border Battalion (one each in Jammu Province and Kashmir Province) and the remaining 1350 are in two Women Battalions (one Battalion each in Jammu/Kashmir Region).

Candidates seeking to for Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment 2022 should be 10th passed exam. More details such are given below.

JK Police Notification

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application -04 March 2022
  • Last Date of Application – 02 April 2022

JK Police Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 2700

  • 02 Border - 1350
  • 02 Women - 1350

JK Police Constable Salary:

Rs.5200- Rs.20200

Eligibility Criteria for JK Police Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation passed from recognized university

JK Police Constable Age Limit:

18 to 28 Years

Selection Procedure for JK Police Constable

Selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Physical Endurance Test (PET) and, Physical Standard Test (PST)
  2. Written Examination.

How to Apply for Jobs JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of JK Kashmir -jkpolice.gov.in
  2. Click on the online application available on the official website
  3. Fill up your details
  4. Submit the print out of your application

