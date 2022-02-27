JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022 fior 2700 Vacancies: Apply From 4 March @jkpolice.gov.in

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Police will start the online application form for filling up vacant post Constable in 02 Border/02 Women Constable on 04 March 2022. The last date for submitting JK Police Constable Application is 02 April 2022 on jkpolice.gov.in.

It is to be noted that, that the candidates who had earlier qualified for PET/PST and qualified PET/PST need to apply again as they are eligible for the written exam. Similarly, the candidates who were disqualified in PET/PST cannot apply again as their applicants would not be considered.

Earlier. J &K had published the recruitment notification for the post of Constable in the month of March 2019 of which 1350 vacancies were announced in two Border Battalion (one each in Jammu Province and Kashmir Province) and the remaining 1350 are in two Women Battalions (one Battalion each in Jammu/Kashmir Region).

Candidates seeking to for Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment 2022 should be 10th passed exam. More details such are given below.

JK Police Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application -04 March 2022

Last Date of Application – 02 April 2022

JK Police Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 2700

02 Border - 1350

02 Women - 1350

JK Police Constable Salary:

Rs.5200- Rs.20200

Eligibility Criteria for JK Police Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation passed from recognized university

JK Police Constable Age Limit:

18 to 28 Years

Selection Procedure for JK Police Constable

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Endurance Test (PET) and, Physical Standard Test (PST) Written Examination.

How to Apply for Jobs JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?