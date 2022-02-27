JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022 fior 2700 Vacancies: Apply From 4 March @jkpolice.gov.in

JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Police will start the online application form for filling up vacant post Constable in 02 Border/02 Women Constable on 04 March 2022. The last date for submitting JK Police Constable Application is 02 April 2022 on jkpolice.gov.in.
It is to be noted that, that the candidates who had earlier qualified for PET/PST and qualified PET/PST need to apply again as they are eligible for the written exam. Similarly, the candidates who were disqualified in PET/PST cannot apply again as their applicants would not be considered.
Earlier. J &K had published the recruitment notification for the post of Constable in the month of March 2019 of which 1350 vacancies were announced in two Border Battalion (one each in Jammu Province and Kashmir Province) and the remaining 1350 are in two Women Battalions (one Battalion each in Jammu/Kashmir Region).
Candidates seeking to for Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment 2022 should be 10th passed exam. More details such are given below.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application -04 March 2022
- Last Date of Application – 02 April 2022
JK Police Constable Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 2700
- 02 Border - 1350
- 02 Women - 1350
JK Police Constable Salary:
Rs.5200- Rs.20200
Eligibility Criteria for JK Police Constable Posts
Educational Qualification:
Matriculation passed from recognized university
JK Police Constable Age Limit:
18 to 28 Years
Selection Procedure for JK Police Constable
Selection will be done on the basis of:
- Physical Endurance Test (PET) and, Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Written Examination.
How to Apply for Jobs JK Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of JK Kashmir -jkpolice.gov.in
- Click on the online application available on the official website
- Fill up your details
- Submit the print out of your application