Search

JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020-  Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Time Table 2020

The JKBOSE has published the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the JKBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 from this page.

Feb 19, 2020 13:12 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet Summer Zone 2020
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet Summer Zone 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, commonly known as JKBOSE, has published the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the JKBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 from this page. The JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The JKBOSE officially publishes the Jammu and Kashmir Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 on the official website that is jkbose.ac.in. 

JKBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 (Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone)

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE, publish the JK Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the JKBOSE Board 10th Examination 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone can check the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 below: 

 

JKBOSE 10th Time Table  2020 (Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone 2020): 

 

Dates

Subjects

29th February 2020

English

3rd March 2020

Social Science

7th March 2020

Mathematics

Music

Painting

Art and Drawing

11th March 2020

Science

Home Science

14th March 2020

Hindi

Urdu

17th March 2020

Vocational Subjects:

Healthcare

Retail

Tourism

Informational Technology

Agriculture

Security

Beauty and Wellness

Media and Entertainment

Physical Education and Sport

18th March 2020

Additional/ Optional

 

The above-mentioned JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the JKBOSE Board that is jkbose.ac.in. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE is the official body responsible for publishing the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020. 

Related Stories