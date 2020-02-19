JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020-  Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Time Table 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, commonly known as JKBOSE, has published the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the JKBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 from this page. The JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The JKBOSE officially publishes the Jammu and Kashmir Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 on the official website that is jkbose.ac.in.

JKBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 (Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone)

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE, publish the JK Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the JKBOSE Board 10th Examination 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone can check the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 below:

JKBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 (Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone 2020):

Dates Subjects 29th February 2020 English 3rd March 2020 Social Science 7th March 2020 Mathematics Music Painting Art and Drawing 11th March 2020 Science Home Science 14th March 2020 Hindi Urdu 17th March 2020 Vocational Subjects: Healthcare Retail Tourism Informational Technology Agriculture Security Beauty and Wellness Media and Entertainment Physical Education and Sport 18th March 2020 Additional/ Optional

The above-mentioned JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the JKBOSE Board that is jkbose.ac.in. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE is the official body responsible for publishing the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020.