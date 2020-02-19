JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020-  Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Time Table 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, commonly known as JKBOSE, has published the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the JKBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 from this page. The JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The JKBOSE officially publishes the Jammu and Kashmir Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 on the official website that is jkbose.ac.in.
JKBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 (Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone)
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE, publish the JK Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the JKBOSE Board 10th Examination 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone can check the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 below:
JKBOSE 10th Time Table 2020 (Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone 2020):
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
29th February 2020
|
English
|
3rd March 2020
|
Social Science
|
7th March 2020
|
Mathematics
Music
Painting
Art and Drawing
|
11th March 2020
|
Science
Home Science
|
14th March 2020
|
Hindi
Urdu
|
17th March 2020
|
Vocational Subjects:
Healthcare
Retail
Tourism
Informational Technology
Agriculture
Security
Beauty and Wellness
Media and Entertainment
Physical Education and Sport
|
18th March 2020
|
Additional/ Optional
The above-mentioned JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the JKBOSE Board that is jkbose.ac.in. The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, JKBOSE is the official body responsible for publishing the JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2020 for Annual Regular Jammu Province Summer Zone Examination 2020.