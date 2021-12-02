JKPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 Out for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post @jkpsc.nic.in, Check DV Detail

Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the detail interview schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website - jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the detail interview/document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in various departments. Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts from 16 December 2021 onwards.

Candidates can download the JKPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: JKPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021

Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) i.e. -jkpsc.nic.in/. Go the What's New Section on Home Page. Click on the link "Interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Department and posts of AE (Civil), Dy. Research Officer and Assistant Research Officers in Public Works Department."given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the JKPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021. You should take Print Out of the JKPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is set to conduct the interview for various Assistant Engineer (Civil) from 16 to 28 December 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for Assistant Engineer Civil posts in various departments including Jal Shakti Department, Deputy Research Officer & Assistant Research Office in Public Works (R&B) should note that the documents will be again verified at the time of interview.

Candidates should note that they will have to produce their original certificates/testimonials along with hardcopy of application form on the date of interview.