JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2022 To Release on July 15@jkpsc.nic.in, Check Schedule

Jammu and Kashmir PSC has released a notification regarding the Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022 Admit Card/Schedule on its website jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Updated: Jun 20, 2022 13:19 IST
JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released a notification regarding the Jammu & Kashmir combined competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022 Admit Card/Schedule on its website jkpsc.nic.in. Commission is conducting JK CCE Prelims exam on 31 July 2022. 

Candidates applied successfully for the  Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2022 can download the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card  will be available on the official website of Commission on 15 July 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials from 15 July 2022, once it is uploaded. 

You can download the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2022 Update

  1. Go to the official website of JKPSC - http://jkpsc.nic.in/
  2. You will see a link flashing on the homepage ‘JK CCE (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 to be held on 31.07.2022’
  3. Click on this link and you will get the PDF of the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update in a new window. 
  4. Download and save the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update

