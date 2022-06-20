JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2022 To Release on July 15@jkpsc.nic.in, Check Schedule

Jammu and Kashmir PSC has released a notification regarding the Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022 Admit Card/Schedule on its website jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released a notification regarding the Jammu & Kashmir combined competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022 Admit Card/Schedule on its website jkpsc.nic.in. Commission is conducting JK CCE Prelims exam on 31 July 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2022 can download the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card will be available on the official website of Commission on 15 July 2022. Candidates will be able to download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials from 15 July 2022, once it is uploaded.

You can download the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2022 Update