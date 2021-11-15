JKPSC CCE Prelims Result 2021 Out for Combined Competitive Exam @jkpsc.nic.in, Check Final Answer Key

Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the prelims result of JK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 on its official website- jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Result 2021: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the prelims result of JK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. All such candidates who appeared in the JK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 can check their result through the official website of JKPSC- jkpsc.nic.in.

However you can download the JKPSC CCE Prelims Result 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: JKPSC CCE Prelims Result 2021





It is noted that Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has conducted the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 on 24 October 2021. A total of 4544 candidates have qualified in the JK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 . Now all these qualified candidates are able to appear in the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021.

As per the selection process, now these qualified candidates will have to apply again in the Online Application Form for the J&K Combined Competitive Main Examination 2021 for which a details notification shall be issued separately by the Commission. The mains exam shall consists of written exam and interview round.

A total of 257 vacancies are available under JPSC CCE 2021 of which 56 vacancies are for Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 141 vacancies are for J&K Police (G) Service and 60 vacancies are for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Commission has also released the Final Answer Key for the J&K Combined Competitive Prelims Examination 2021 conducted on 24 October 2021. Candidates can check the J&K Final Answer Key available on the official website of JKPSC.

