JKPSC KAS Result 2023 Out: Direct Link To Download PDF on jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC KAS Result 2023 PDF : The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the JKPSC KAS Result 2023 on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the JK Combined Competitive Examination 2022 interview round can check and download their results from the official website of JKPSC -jkpsc.nic.in.

Results of a total of 218 qualified candidates have been provisionally announced by the Commission.

According to the short notice released, a total of 34,121 candidates were provisionally admitted for the preliminary examination for the JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam 2023. However, 3 candidates were allowed to appear for the same as per the directions of the Hon'ble Central Administrative Tribunal.

It is noted that the Commission had conducted the prelims exam on July 31, 2023 across the state. A total of 23,571 candidates appeared in the prelims exam out of which 4944 candidates were provisionally declared qualified for the mains exam round, as per the selection process.

The Commission had conducted the mains exam from February 20, to March 2, 2023 in which a total 3891 candidates appeared in all papers. Commission had conducted the interview for the candidates qualified in mains exam from July 10 to August 22, 2023 and now total 218 candidates have been declared qualified after the interview round.

Candidates who appeared in the interview round for the JKPSC CCE Exam can download the pdf of the result from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to download JKPSC KAS Result 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKPSC- jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link given as "Result of JK Combined Competitive Examination 2022- Deployment of candidates for Medical Examination” on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf in a new window on your screen.

Step 4: Check the results in the pdf with your roll number.

Step 5: Download the PDF and take its printout for future use.



The whole exercise is for the recruitment of 220 various posts under the recruitment drive launched by JKPSC across the state. Now as per the selection process, all these 218 candidates will have to report for medical examination before the respective Medical Board.