JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021-22 Notification Released for 708 Vacancies, Apply Online @jkpsc.gov.in

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021-22 Notification has been released by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on jkpsc.gov.in. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021-22: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (backlog & fresh) in Health & Medical Education Department. Those Candidates who are interested to apply for the above can submit applications through online mode from today onwards. i.e. 20 December 2021. The last date of online application submission is 19 January 2021.

A total of 708 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check vacancy details & complete all eligibility criteria below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 December 2021

Last Date to Apply Online & Payment of fee: 19 January 2022

Dates to Edit Some of the Fields of their Applications: From 22 January 2022 to 24 January 2022 (upto 11:59) PM

Tentative Date for Written Examination: 06 March 2022

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 708 Posts

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have an MBBS or recognized Graduate Medical Qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in part 2 of the 3rd schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in the subsection of the section of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

OM - 40 years

PHC - 42 years

RBA/SC/ST/ALC-1B/OSC/EWS/PSP - 43 years

In Service Candidate/Government - 40 years

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Salary - Level 9 52700-166700

How to apply for JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 20 December to 19 January 2022. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

For General: Rs. 1000/-

For Reserved Categories: Rs. 500/-

For PHC Candidates: Nil



