JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 285 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility

JKPSC  has invited online applications for the 285 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check  JKPSC   Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. A total of 285 posts for Assistant Professor are available in different disciplines in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir in Higher Education Department. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 March 2023. 

Notification Details JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Notification No: 06-PSC(DR-P) of 2023

Important Date JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 March 2023
Editing Facility in Online Application: 01 to 03 April 2022. 

Vacancy Details JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Assistant Professor-285

Eligibility Criteria JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification 
At least 55 % marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/how to apply/age limit and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

  1. Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-https://jkpsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Filling up the posts of Assistant Professor in different disciplines in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir in Higher Education Department.' available on the home page.
    Now you will get the PDF of the JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.
  4. Download JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification  and save the same for your future reference.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Details 

Event  Details 
Post Name Assistant Professor
Advt No, 06-PSC(DR-P) of 2023
Number of Posts ` 285
Last Date for Submission  31 March 2023


JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF

Requisite Fee for JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Category  Fees
General  Rs. 1000.00
Reserved Rs. 500
PHC Nil 



How To Apply JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 31 March 2023. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for JKPSC Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 March 2023.

What is the selection process for JKPSC Recruitment 2023?

Selection will be based on the performance of candidates in written/interview.

What are the Jobs in JKPSC Recruitment 2023?

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for Assistant Professor Posts.
