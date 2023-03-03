JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 285 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Eligibility

JKPSC has invited online applications for the 285 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check JKPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. A total of 285 posts for Assistant Professor are available in different disciplines in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir in Higher Education Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 March 2023.

Notification Details JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Notification No: 06-PSC(DR-P) of 2023

Important Date JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 March 2023

Editing Facility in Online Application: 01 to 03 April 2022.

Vacancy Details JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Assistant Professor-285

Eligibility Criteria JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

At least 55 % marks with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/how to apply/age limit and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-https://jkpsc.nic.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Filling up the posts of Assistant Professor in different disciplines in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir in Higher Education Department.' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Details

Event Details Post Name Assistant Professor Advt No, 06-PSC(DR-P) of 2023 Number of Posts ` 285 Last Date for Submission 31 March 2023



JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





Requisite Fee for JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Category Fees General Rs. 1000.00 Reserved Rs. 500 PHC Nil





How To Apply JKPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 31 March 2023.