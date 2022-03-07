JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 (Released) @jkssb.nic.in, Download PDF Link Here

J&K Services Selection Board has released the Answer Key for the Accounts Assistant post on its official website @jkssb.nic.in. Check how to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant answer key 2022 PDF link here.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 Download: J&K Services Selection Board has released the Answer Key for the post of Accounts Assistant on its official website. J&K Services Selection Board has conducted the OMR Based Objective Type Written Exam for the Accounts Assistant on 06 March 2022 (Sunday).

All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Accounts Assistant post can download the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 from the official website-jkssb.nic.in.

You can download the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in Click on the link available on the right side of the homepage 'Notice regarding Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106 held on 06th of March 2022. ' You will get the PDF of the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 in a new window. Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 and save the same.



The PDF of the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 is available on the official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Accounts Assistant post should note that they can raise their objections, if any in respect of any question/answer and upload the same in online mode.

Candidates can raise their objections from 07th to 09th of March 2022 along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board- www.jkssb.nic.in.



You can download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.