JKSSB JE Admit Card 2023 Released: Download Junior Engineer Hall Ticket at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Junior Engineer Admit Card 2023: The Jammu & Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for JKSSB Junior Engineer Exam 2023 on the official website. Board is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) exam on November 19, 2023 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts can download their admit card from the official website of JKSSB-jkssb.nic.in.

However the JKSSB Junior Engineer Hall Ticket 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.



To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials including email id and date of birth to the link on the home page. You can download the admit card after following the stepwise procedure given below.

How To Download JKSSB JE Admit Card 2023?

Step I: Visit the official website of JKSSB-wwwikssb,nicin.

Step II: On the homepage, there will be an option to download an E-Admit Card.

Step III: On that page, click on the link/button - "LOGIN".

Step IV: Enter log-in credentials, i.e., E-mail ID and Date of Birth.

Step V: Username will be your E-mail ID & Password will be your DOB in the given format.

Step VI: On successful completion of above step, your basic details will be shown, kindly verify the details.

Step VII: Click on the 'View and Print E-Admit Card' button.

Step VIII: The JKSSB E-Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step IX: Download and Print your JKSSB E-admit card.

JKSSB JE 2023 Exam Overview

The JKSSB is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Junior Engineer Civil posts on November 19, 2023 across the state. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for wrong answers (1/4% of allotted marks for each wrong answer) attempted in the written examination. You are advised to check all the details including exam pattern and other updates on the official website.

Document to Carry With JKSSB JE Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Junior Engineer Civil posts should note that they will have to download the admit card and have to follow all the guidelines given on the same during the exam. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.