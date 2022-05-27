JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on jkssb.nic.in, Apply Online for 1395 vacancies from 6 June onwards

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Panchayat Secretary (District Cadre posts) of Rural Development &
Panchayati Raj Department under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online for JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 from 6 June 2022 onwards. The last date for submission of online applications is 6 July 2022.
A total of 1395 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, educational qualification, domicile, reservation, etc are as follows:-
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 6 June 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 6 July 2022
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Panchayat Secretary - 1395 Vacancies
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates who have completed Graduation are eligible to apply.
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- OM - 40 years
- SC - 43 years
- ST - 43 years
- RBA - 43 years
- ALC/IB - 43 years
- EWS(Economically Weaker Section) - 43 years
- PSP (Pahari Speaking People) - 43 years
- Social Caste- 43 years
- Physically Challenged Person - 42 years
- Ex-Servicemen - 48 years
- Government Service/Contractual Employment - 40 years
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a written test.
Download JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.
Easy Steps to apply online:-
- The Candidates who have not registered earlier on the portal are first required
to go to the said Portal and register themselves by clicking on the “Candidate Registration” link.
- Candidates are required to have a valid Email ID and Mobile Number for registering and creating login credentials. The same shall be validated using OTP (One Time Password) based verification.
- Once successful Login, the candidate can check under “Latest Openings” for all available advertisements and click on “Apply Now” against “Application Form for Appointment to the Post applied.”
- Candidate should carefully fill in all the information in various sections and click on “SAVE & CONTINUE”.
- The last date for submitting applications are 6 July 2022.
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- Fee payable: Rs.500/-(Rupees Five Hundred only) for General Category etc.
- Rs.400/-(Rupees Four Hundred only) for SC,ST,PWD & EWS Categories