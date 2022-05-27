JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on jkssb.nic.in, Apply Online for 1395 vacancies from 6 June onwards

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on jkssb.nic.in for 1395 vacancies. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Panchayat Secretary (District Cadre posts) of Rural Development &

Panchayati Raj Department under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online for JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 from 6 June 2022 onwards. The last date for submission of online applications is 6 July 2022.

A total of 1395 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, educational qualification, domicile, reservation, etc are as follows:-

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 June 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 6 July 2022

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Panchayat Secretary - 1395 Vacancies

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have completed Graduation are eligible to apply.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

OM - 40 years

SC - 43 years

ST - 43 years

RBA - 43 years

ALC/IB - 43 years

EWS(Economically Weaker Section) - 43 years

PSP (Pahari Speaking People) - 43 years

Social Caste- 43 years

Physically Challenged Person - 42 years

Ex-Servicemen - 48 years

Government Service/Contractual Employment - 40 years

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a written test.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

Easy Steps to apply online:-

The Candidates who have not registered earlier on the portal are first required

to go to the said Portal and register themselves by clicking on the “Candidate Registration” link. Candidates are required to have a valid Email ID and Mobile Number for registering and creating login credentials. The same shall be validated using OTP (One Time Password) based verification.

Once successful Login, the candidate can check under “Latest Openings” for all available advertisements and click on “Apply Now” against “Application Form for Appointment to the Post applied.”

Candidate should carefully fill in all the information in various sections and click on “SAVE & CONTINUE”.

The last date for submitting applications are 6 July 2022.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Application Fee