JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on jkssb.nic.in, Apply Online for 1395 vacancies from 6 June onwards

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on jkssb.nic.in for 1395 vacancies. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Updated: May 27, 2022 14:03 IST
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022: Jammu and Kashmir J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Panchayat Secretary (District Cadre posts) of Rural Development &
Panchayati Raj Department under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online for JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 from 6 June 2022 onwards. The last date for submission of online applications is 6 July 2022. 

A total of 1395 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, educational qualification, domicile, reservation, etc are as follows:-

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 6 June 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 6 July 2022

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Panchayat Secretary - 1395 Vacancies 

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have completed Graduation are eligible to apply. 

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • OM - 40 years
  • SC - 43 years
  • ST - 43 years
  • RBA - 43 years
  • ALC/IB - 43 years
  • EWS(Economically Weaker Section) - 43 years
  • PSP (Pahari Speaking People) - 43 years
  • Social Caste- 43 years
  • Physically Challenged Person - 42 years
  • Ex-Servicemen - 48 years
  • Government Service/Contractual Employment - 40 years

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a written test. 

Download JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates are required to apply online through JKSSB’s online Application Portal-https://ssbjk.org.in No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

Easy Steps to apply online:-

  • The Candidates who have not registered earlier on the portal are first required
    to go to the said Portal and register themselves by clicking on the “Candidate Registration” link.
  • Candidates are required to have a valid Email ID and Mobile Number for registering and creating login credentials. The same shall be validated using OTP (One Time Password) based verification.
  • Once successful Login, the candidate can check under “Latest Openings” for all available advertisements and click on “Apply Now” against “Application Form for Appointment to the Post applied.”
  • Candidate should carefully fill in all the information in various sections and click on “SAVE & CONTINUE”.
  • The last date for submitting applications are  6 July 2022.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Fee payable: Rs.500/-(Rupees Five Hundred only) for General Category etc.
  • Rs.400/-(Rupees Four Hundred only) for SC,ST,PWD & EWS Categories

 

FAQ

What is the last date for JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022?

6 July 2022.

What is the starting date for JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022?

6 June 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022?

1395.

