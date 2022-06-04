Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

JKSSB SI Result 2022 (Out): Download JKP Sub Inspector Selection List PDF Here

JKSSB SI Result 2022 has been announced by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can download JKP SI Result From Here

Updated: Jun 4, 2022 18:11 IST
JKSSB SI Result 2022
JKSSB SI Result 2022

JKSSB SI Result 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the result of OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination conducted for Sub-Inspector (Police) Posts at www.jkssb.nic.in. Candidates who download JKP SI Result from the official website.

JKSSB SI Result Link is given below for the candidates:

JKSSB SI Result Download Link

How to Download JKSSB SI Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in

Click on the result link

Download JKSSB SI Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates

 

