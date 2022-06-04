JKSSB SI Result 2022 (Out): Download JKP Sub Inspector Selection List PDF Here

JKSSB SI Result 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the result of OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination conducted for Sub-Inspector (Police) Posts at www.jkssb.nic.in. Candidates who download JKP SI Result from the official website.
JKSSB SI Result Link is given below for the candidates:
JKSSB SI Result Download Link
How to Download JKSSB SI Result 2022 ?
Go to the official website of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in
Click on the result link
Download JKSSB SI Result PDF
Check roll numbers of selected candidates