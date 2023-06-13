JNU Answer Key 2023 for Non Teaching Released at recruitment.nta.nic.in: Submit Objection before June 15

JNU Answer Key 2023 for Non Teaching has been released by the National Testing Agency at recruitment.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to download JNU Non Teaching Answer Key and Oher Details.

JNU Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) uploaded the answer key of the question paper for the post of Junior Assistant, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Semi Professional Assistant, Statistical Assistant, Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Professional Assistant, Junior Translator Officer (JTO), Cartographic Assistant, Sports Assistant, Assistant Manager (Guest House), Junior Operator, Technical Assistant, MTS, Laboratory Attendant, Mess Helper, Cook, Junior Technician (CLAR), Works Assistant, Lift Operator, Engineering Attendant and Technician.

Candidates can download JNU Non Teaching Answer Key 2023 from the official website i.e. recruitment.nta.nic.in. The direct link to download JNU Answer Key is also given below:

JNU Answer Key Link

JNU Answer Key 2023: How to Submit Objection ?

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee from 13 June 2023 to 15 June 2023 upto 9 PM.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained. Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (https://recruitment.nta.nic.in for the latest updates about the examination. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers –011-40759000/69227700.

How to download the NTA JNU Non-Teaching Exam Answer Key 2023?

Here are the steps to download the answer key for the JNU Non Teaching recruitment examination: