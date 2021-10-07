JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @jpsc.gov.in, Download Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket Here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Combined Assistant Engineer (Main Examination) admit card on its official website-jpsc.gov.in. Check downloading process here.

JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 Download: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Mains Admit card for the Combined Assistant Engineer (Main Examination) against Advt. No.05/2019. All such candidates who have qualified for Combined Assistant Engineer Main Examination round can download their JPSC AE Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) i.e-jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 downloading link is available on the official website of JPSC. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

In a bid to download the JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

All such candidate who have qualified for the Combined Assistant Engineer (Main Examination) against Advt. No.05/2019 can download JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 also from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021