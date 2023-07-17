JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Preparation Strategy here!

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released JPSC CDPO for 64 vacancies. Download JPSC CDPO Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

JPSC CDPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern
JPSC CDPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the official JPSC CDPO notification for 64 vacancies for the Child Development Project Officer posts under Women Child Development and Social Security Department, Jharkhand. Candidates must thoroughly analyze the JPSC CDPO syllabus and exam pattern to understand the exam requirements and prepare accordingly. 

Apart from the JPSC CDPO syllabus, aspirants must check the JPSC CDPO exam pattern to get familiar with the exam structure, question type, number of sections, and marking scheme defined by recruitment officials. Going by past year's trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the JPSC CDPO exam were moderate level. Hence, aspirants must download the JPSC CDPO syllabus and prepare adequately for the exam.

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the JPSC CDPO syllabus PDF, including the JPSC CDPO exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the JPSC CDPO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Jharkhand Public Service Commission

Post Name

Child Development Project Officer

Vacancies

64

Category

JPSC CDPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Maximum Marks

Prelims - 200 marks

Mains - 700 marks

Interview - 50 marks

Duration (Prelims)

2 hours

 

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the JPSC CDPO syllabus PDF link shared below to understand the topics to be studied in the exam and choose the books to prepare well for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to the JPSC CDPO Syllabus PDF download below:

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023 PDF download

Download PDF

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Prelims

The JPSC CDPO prelims syllabus is divided into two subjects i.e. General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II. Check the important topics prescribed in the JPSC CDPO syllabus to ace the preliminary exam in one attempt.

JPSC CDPO Prelims Syllabus 2023

Paper 1-General Studies

Indian History and Indian National Movement

Ancient History

  • Prehistoric cultures in India
  • Indus Civilization – Origins- the different phases- society, economy, and culture
  • Vedic society-Vedic texts- change from Rigvedic to later Vedic phases.
  • Geographical distribution and characteristics of pastoral and farming society, etc

Medieval India

  • Early Medieval India. Major dynasties
  • Cultural trends, 750-1200, Religious circumstances
  • 13th and 14th Centuries
  • The 15th and early 16th Century
  • The Mughal Empire, Akbar: invasion, administrative measures, Policy of Sulh-I-Kul, etc

Modern India

  • British extension
  • Economic Impact of the British Raj
  • Cultural encounter and social changes
  • Confrontation to British rule
  • Indian Freedom struggle the first stage, etc

Indian National Movement

  • India on the Eve of British Conquest
  • Causes of British Success in India
  • British Conquest of Bengal
  • Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India
  • Relations of British India with Neighbouring Countries
  • British India and the North-West Frontier
  • Mysore’s Resistance to the Company
  • Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy
  • Conquest of Sindh
  • Conquest of Punjab
  • Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy
  • Resistance against British Before 1857

Geography of India and the world

Indian Geography: India and its Basics Physical features, River systems, Climate, Mineral and Industries, etc.


World Geography: Major Natural Regions, Regional geography of developed countries, Regional geography of developing countries, Regional geography of South Asia, etc.


Physical Geography: Geomorphology, Climatology, Oceanography, Biogeography, etc.

The Indian state system and economy

Economic Growth and Development: Poverty, Inclusion Demographics, Fiscal Policy, Social issues, etc

History, Geography, Economy, and Culture of Jharkhand

-

Paper 2 - General Studies

Important current events of the state, country, and the world

-

General Science

Biology: Introduction

Classification of Organisms, Structure of Plant and Animal Cell, Cytology

Genetics, Classification of Plant Kingdom, Plant Morphology, Plant tissue, etc


Physics: Measurement and Error Analysis, Kinematics, Oscillations and Waves, Energy and Momentum, Gravity, Dynamics, Circular Motion, Fluid Mechanics, Thermodynamics, etc


Chemistry: Matter and its State, Acids, Bases, and Salts, Behaviour of Gases, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, Periodic Classification of Elements, Oxidation and Reduction, Carbon and its Compounds

Electrolysis, Fuels, Metallurgy, etc

General Mental Ability Reasoning & Analytical Ability
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Assertion & Reason
  • Analogy
  • Blood Relations
  • Logical Reasoning
  • Data Interpretation (Tables, Charts, Graphs)
  • Puzzles
  • Classification
  • Number Series
  • Sequence
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Direction
  • Logical Sequence of Words
  • Logical Venn Diagram

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Mains

The JPSC CDPO Mains Syllabus comprises four subjects i.e. Hindi, General Studies Paper 1, General Studies Paper 2, and Optional Subjects. Check the important topics prescribed in the JPSC CDPO syllabus to ace the main exam in one attempt.

JPSC CDPO Mains Syllabus PDF

Subject

Topics

Hindi

Essay

General Studies Paper 1

History of modern India (with special reference to Jharkhand) and Indian culture

Country’s history from about the middle of the nineteenth century.

Modern history of Jharkhand, and the beginning and development of Western education (including technology education)

Role of Jharkhand in the Indian freedom struggle

Santhal rebellion, Birsa’s movement.

Mauryan period and Pala period, etc

General Studies Paper 2

Indian Polity

Political system of India (and Jharkhand).

Indian Economy and Geography of India and Jharkhand

Planning of India and the Physical, Economic, and Social Geography of India.

Importance and impact of science and technology on India.

Importance of science and technology in India and Jharkhand.

Optional Subjects

Home Science

Psychology

Sociology

Labor and Social Welfare

JPSC CDPO Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must be familiar with the JPSC CDPO exam pattern to understand the exact requirements of the prelims and main exams. This will help them to understand the topic-wise weightage, marking scheme, and other relevant factors prescribed by the commission.

  • The questions asked in the JPSC CDPO prelims exam will be objective type (multiple choice).
  • The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.
  • The exam duration will be 2 hours.
  • In the JPSC CDPO mains exam, candidates will be able to pick any one subject from the optional papers. The optional subject will be divided into two papers, each comprising 200 marks.

JPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023

Papers

Subjects

Maximum Marks

Duration

Paper 1

General Studies

100

2 hours

Paper 2

General Studies

100

Total

-

200

JPSC CDPO Mains Exam Pattern 2023

Paper

Subject

Maximum Marks

Paper 1

Hindi

100 (Qualifying in Nature, Minimum score needed - 30 marks)

Paper 2

General Studies-I

100

General Studies-II

100

Paper 3

Optional Subject (2 Papers)-Home Science, Psychology, Sociology, and Labor & Social Welfare

200 for each papers

How to Cover JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023

Acing the JPSC CDPO exam is a challenging. More than thousands of candidates appear in this exam, but only a few would clear this exam due to their dedication, smart work, and correct strategy. With this, they should also go through the JPSC CDPO syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the JPSC CDPO 2023 exam in one attempt.

  • Analyze the JPSC CDPO syllabus and exam pattern and then create the list of topics based on their weightage.
  • Clear the basic concepts using the best books and learning resources suggested by experts and previous toppers.
  • Attempt mock papers and JPSC CDPO previous year's question papers to increase the speed of solving questions with at least 90% accuracy.
  • Prepare comprehensive notes for all the topics and revise them often to remember concepts/topics for a definite period.

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023-Best Books

Candidates should choose the JPSC CDPO books based on the latest trend, syllabus, and formats. The right books will allow them to prepare all the topics prescribed in the JPSC CDPO syllabus. The expert-recommended JPSC CDPO books are as follows:

JPSC CDPO Books 2023

Subject

Book Name

History

Objective History-Ancient, Medieval, and Modern India by Mocktime Publication

Geography

Geography of India by Majid Hussain

General Science

General Science by Disha Experts

Indian Polity

Indian Polity by M.Laxmikanth

FAQ

How to prepare for JPSC CDPO Syllabus?

To ace the JPSC CDPO exam, one must go through the JPSC CDPO syllabus, use the right books, and practice questions from mock tests and previous year's papers from reliable resources.

What is the JPSC CDPO 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the JPSC CDPO exam pattern, the prelims exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours.

What is JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023?

The JPSC CDPO Syllabus PDF for prelims is divided into two subjects, i.e., General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2. However, the JPSC CDPO syllabus PDF for mains is divided into four subjects i.e. Hindi, GS Paper I, GS Paper II, and Optional Subjects.
