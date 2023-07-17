JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Preparation Strategy here!

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released JPSC CDPO for 64 vacancies. Download JPSC CDPO Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the official JPSC CDPO notification for 64 vacancies for the Child Development Project Officer posts under Women Child Development and Social Security Department, Jharkhand. Candidates must thoroughly analyze the JPSC CDPO syllabus and exam pattern to understand the exam requirements and prepare accordingly.

Apart from the JPSC CDPO syllabus, aspirants must check the JPSC CDPO exam pattern to get familiar with the exam structure, question type, number of sections, and marking scheme defined by recruitment officials. Going by past year's trend analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the JPSC CDPO exam were moderate level. Hence, aspirants must download the JPSC CDPO syllabus and prepare adequately for the exam.

In this blog, we have shared complete details of the JPSC CDPO syllabus PDF, including the JPSC CDPO exam pattern, preparation tips, and a list of the best books here.

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the JPSC CDPO syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of the candidates.

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Jharkhand Public Service Commission Post Name Child Development Project Officer Vacancies 64 Category JPSC CDPO Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks Prelims - 200 marks Mains - 700 marks Interview - 50 marks Duration (Prelims) 2 hours

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the JPSC CDPO syllabus PDF link shared below to understand the topics to be studied in the exam and choose the books to prepare well for the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to the JPSC CDPO Syllabus PDF download below:

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Prelims

The JPSC CDPO prelims syllabus is divided into two subjects i.e. General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II. Check the important topics prescribed in the JPSC CDPO syllabus to ace the preliminary exam in one attempt.

JPSC CDPO Prelims Syllabus 2023 Paper 1-General Studies Indian History and Indian National Movement Ancient History Prehistoric cultures in India

Indus Civilization – Origins- the different phases- society, economy, and culture

Vedic society-Vedic texts- change from Rigvedic to later Vedic phases.

Geographical distribution and characteristics of pastoral and farming society, etc

Medieval India Early Medieval India. Major dynasties

Cultural trends, 750-1200, Religious circumstances

13th and 14th Centuries

The 15th and early 16th Century

The Mughal Empire, Akbar: invasion, administrative measures, Policy of Sulh-I-Kul, etc

Modern India British extension

Economic Impact of the British Raj

Cultural encounter and social changes

Confrontation to British rule

Indian Freedom struggle the first stage, etc

Indian National Movement India on the Eve of British Conquest

Causes of British Success in India

British Conquest of Bengal

Expansion and Consolidation of British Power in India

Relations of British India with Neighbouring Countries

British India and the North-West Frontier

Mysore’s Resistance to the Company

Anglo-Maratha Struggle for Supremacy

Conquest of Sindh

Conquest of Punjab

Extension of British Paramountcy through Administrative Policy

Resistance against British Before 1857 Geography of India and the world Indian Geography: India and its Basics Physical features, River systems, Climate, Mineral and Industries, etc.

World Geography: Major Natural Regions, Regional geography of developed countries, Regional geography of developing countries, Regional geography of South Asia, etc.

Physical Geography: Geomorphology, Climatology, Oceanography, Biogeography, etc. The Indian state system and economy Economic Growth and Development: Poverty, Inclusion Demographics, Fiscal Policy, Social issues, etc History, Geography, Economy, and Culture of Jharkhand - Paper 2 - General Studies Important current events of the state, country, and the world - General Science Biology: Introduction Classification of Organisms, Structure of Plant and Animal Cell, Cytology Genetics, Classification of Plant Kingdom, Plant Morphology, Plant tissue, etc

Physics: Measurement and Error Analysis, Kinematics, Oscillations and Waves, Energy and Momentum, Gravity, Dynamics, Circular Motion, Fluid Mechanics, Thermodynamics, etc

Chemistry: Matter and its State, Acids, Bases, and Salts, Behaviour of Gases, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding, Periodic Classification of Elements, Oxidation and Reduction, Carbon and its Compounds Electrolysis, Fuels, Metallurgy, etc General Mental Ability Reasoning & Analytical Ability Coding and Decoding

Assertion & Reason

Analogy

Blood Relations

Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation (Tables, Charts, Graphs)

Puzzles

Classification

Number Series

Sequence

Data Sufficiency

Direction

Logical Sequence of Words

Logical Venn Diagram

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023-Important Topics for Mains

The JPSC CDPO Mains Syllabus comprises four subjects i.e. Hindi, General Studies Paper 1, General Studies Paper 2, and Optional Subjects. Check the important topics prescribed in the JPSC CDPO syllabus to ace the main exam in one attempt.

JPSC CDPO Mains Syllabus PDF Subject Topics Hindi Essay General Studies Paper 1 History of modern India (with special reference to Jharkhand) and Indian culture Country’s history from about the middle of the nineteenth century. Modern history of Jharkhand, and the beginning and development of Western education (including technology education) Role of Jharkhand in the Indian freedom struggle Santhal rebellion, Birsa’s movement. Mauryan period and Pala period, etc General Studies Paper 2 Indian Polity Political system of India (and Jharkhand). Indian Economy and Geography of India and Jharkhand Planning of India and the Physical, Economic, and Social Geography of India. Importance and impact of science and technology on India. Importance of science and technology in India and Jharkhand. Optional Subjects Home Science Psychology Sociology Labor and Social Welfare

JPSC CDPO Exam Pattern 2023

Aspirants must be familiar with the JPSC CDPO exam pattern to understand the exact requirements of the prelims and main exams. This will help them to understand the topic-wise weightage, marking scheme, and other relevant factors prescribed by the commission.

The questions asked in the JPSC CDPO prelims exam will be objective type (multiple choice).

The medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

The exam duration will be 2 hours.

In the JPSC CDPO mains exam, candidates will be able to pick any one subject from the optional papers. The optional subject will be divided into two papers, each comprising 200 marks.

JPSC CDPO Prelims Exam Pattern 2023 Papers Subjects Maximum Marks Duration Paper 1 General Studies 100 2 hours Paper 2 General Studies 100 Total - 200 JPSC CDPO Mains Exam Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Maximum Marks Paper 1 Hindi 100 (Qualifying in Nature, Minimum score needed - 30 marks) Paper 2 General Studies-I 100 General Studies-II 100 Paper 3 Optional Subject (2 Papers)-Home Science, Psychology, Sociology, and Labor & Social Welfare 200 for each papers

How to Cover JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023

Acing the JPSC CDPO exam is a challenging. More than thousands of candidates appear in this exam, but only a few would clear this exam due to their dedication, smart work, and correct strategy. With this, they should also go through the JPSC CDPO syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the JPSC CDPO 2023 exam in one attempt.

Analyze the JPSC CDPO syllabus and exam pattern and then create the list of topics based on their weightage.

Clear the basic concepts using the best books and learning resources suggested by experts and previous toppers.

Attempt mock papers and JPSC CDPO previous year's question papers to increase the speed of solving questions with at least 90% accuracy.

Prepare comprehensive notes for all the topics and revise them often to remember concepts/topics for a definite period.

JPSC CDPO Syllabus 2023-Best Books

Candidates should choose the JPSC CDPO books based on the latest trend, syllabus, and formats. The right books will allow them to prepare all the topics prescribed in the JPSC CDPO syllabus. The expert-recommended JPSC CDPO books are as follows: