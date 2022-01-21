JPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2022 Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Civil Service Mains Admit Card on its official website-jpsc.gov.in.Check process to download here.

JPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2022 Download: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Civil Service Mains Admit Card on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the Civil Service Mains from 28 January 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have successfully qualified for Combined Civil Service Main Examination round can download their Admit Card 2022 from the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) i.e-jpsc.gov.in.

You can download the JPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Go to the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission i.e.- jpsc.gov.in. On home page, click on the link- ‘Click here to download Admit Card for Combined Civil Services Main Examination-2021, Advt. No.01/2021’ displaying on the home page. You will be redirected to the new window where you will have to provide your login credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth. Click on 'Download Admit Card' and you will get you admit card on the screen. Download and save the JPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2022 for your future reference. Save the same for future reference.

However you can download the JPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.

It is noted that Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is to conduct the Civil Service Mains exam from 28-30 January 2022. Exam will be held in two sittings from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 PM and 2nd sittings from 02.00 PM to 05.00 P.M. Exam will be conducted in various exam centers located in Ranchi.



All such candidates qualified in the Civil Service Prelims exam are able to appear in the mains exam which is being conducted for recruitment to the post of Deputy Collector, Police Sub Inspector, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Jharkhand Education Service II, Junior Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director, Planning Officer and Probation Officer.