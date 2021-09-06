JPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check Easy Steps to Download Here

JPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been uploaded by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on its website.i.e.jpsc.gov.in. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and other details here.

JPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is all set to conduct Combined Civil Services Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) on 19 September 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM To 4 PM. The candidates who applied for JPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 now can download their admit cards through the official website of JPSC.i.e.jpsc.gov.in. The direct link to the admit card is given below.

Earlier, JPSC CCE Exam was to held on 12 September 2021 which was later scheduled on 19 September in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM To 4 PM. Candidates can now download JPSC Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download JPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card?

Visit the official website of JPSC.i.e.jpsc.gov.in. Click on ‘Click here to download Admit Card for Combined Civil Services (P.T.) Examination-2021 ,Advt. No.01/2021’ flashing on homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Click on login for admit card. Then, a window will be opened. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on login. Then, JPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download JPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download JPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card

This drive is being done to recruit 252 vacancies through Combined Civil Services. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of overall performance of the candidate in prelims and mains exam. Candidates who would secure at least 40% Marks in the exam will be considered for mains exam and interview.

The qualified candidates will be appointed for the post of Deputy Collector, Police Sub Inspector, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Jharkhand Education Service II, Junior Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director, Planning Officer and Probation Officer as per merit. The candidates can directly download JPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card by clicking on the provided hyperlink in the article.