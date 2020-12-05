JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21: 2500 Vacancies Notified for Multi Tasking Staff Group D Posts, Online Application begins from 28 Dec

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21: Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff, Group D (Non-Technical) in various departments of Government of Tripura. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at employment.tripura.gov.in.

A total of 2500 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Multi Tasking Staff, Group D (Category Non-Technical) in various departments of Government of Tripura. The online applications for the aforesaid posts will start from 28 December 2020 and end on 11 February 2021. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 11 February 2021

Admit Card Download: will be notified later on

Date of test: will be notified later on

Time, Duration and Test Venue: will be mentioned in admit card

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Multi-Tasking Staff, Group D (Category Non-Technical) - 2500 Posts

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates belonging to reserved category must be 8th passed from a recognized school while the candidates of reserved category must be at least 5th passed.

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21 Salary - PB-1 Pay Band Scale Rs. 4840 to 13,000/- Grade Pay Rs. 1400/-

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21 Apply Online - Link to active on 28 Dec

Official Website

How to apply for JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at employment.tripura.gov.in from 28 December to 11 February 2021. In case of multiple applications, the application with the latest registration number shall only be entertained by the board and fee paid against the one registration number shall not be adjusted against any other registration number or refunded.

JRBT MTS Recruitment 2020-21 Application Fee