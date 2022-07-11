JSSC Nurse Admit Card 2022 (Out) @jssc.nic.in, Check Process to Download

Jharkhand SSC has uploaded the admit card for the Nurse post on its official website-jssc.nic.in. Check download link.

JSSC Nurse Admit Card 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the admit card for the Nurse post on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Grade A Nurse post can download JSSC Nurse Admit Card 2022 from the official website - jssc.nic.in.

However JSSC Nurse Admit Card 2022 is available in this article and you can download the same directly from the link given below.

In a bid to download the JSSC Nurse Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including User Id and password to the link given on the official website.

It is noted that Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is set to conduct the CBD for the Grade A Nurse post on 16 July 2022(Saturday). Exam will be held in the various exam cetres situated in Ranchi, Bokaro, Hazaribag, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Kolkatta.

The admit card downloading link for the above exam is now avaiable on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the Nurse Grade Post against Advt no 05/2022 and 06/2022 including Regular and Backlog Vacancies can download their Admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JSSC Nurse Admit Card 2022 Check Steps