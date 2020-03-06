JSSC Spl Branch Constable Final Key 2020 Released @jssc.nic.in, Check Latest Update Here

JSSC Spl Branch Constable Final Key 2020: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the Special Branch Constable Final Answer Key on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Special Branch Constable exam can check the Final Answer Key from the official website of JSSC- jssc.nic.in.

Candidates can get the Final Answer Key of SBCCE-2018 which is available on the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). It is noted that the JSSC Special Branch Constable Exam 2019 was held on 1 September 2019 at various centres.

JSSC had released the Answer Key on 12 September 2019. The last day for raising objection was 19 September 2019. Based on the objection raised by the candidates and after its evaluation by experts, now JSSC has released the Final Answer Key on its official website for the Special Branch Constable Exam.

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had earlier release the notification for the posts of Constables under Special Branch Constable (SBCCE-2018). A number of candidates were applied for this major recruitment drive.

You can check the JSSC Spl Branch Constable Final Key 2020 with the given link below.

Link for JSSC Spl Branch Constable Final Key 2020





Process to Download JSSC Spl Branch Constable Final Key 2020

Visit the official website.i.e.jssc.nic.in.

Click on Final Answer Key of SBCCE-2018 on the Home Page.

A new window will open where you can get the PDF of the Final Answer Key.

Candidates can download and take a printout of the Final Answer Key for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for latest updates regarding the Special Branch Constable Posts.