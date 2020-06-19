KAPL Recruitment 2020 for 47 Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM) Posts Across India

KAPL Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM ) across the country. Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 03 July 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 03 July 2020

KAPL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Professional Service Representatives (PSR) - 40 Posts

STATE/UT Headquarters No. of post Andra Pradesh Kadapa

Ongole

Tirupathi

Vishakapatnam 01

01

01

01 Bihar Gaya

Muzaffurpur

Patna

Saharsa

Sitamarhi 01

01

01

01

01 Chandigarh Chandigarh 01 Chhattisgarh Bilaspur

Durg 01

01 Gujarat Ahmedabad

Baroda 01

01 Jarkhand Dhanbad 01 Karnataka Bangalore

Mangalore

Mysore 04

01

01 Kerala Calicut

Kochi 01

01 Maharashtra Latur

Nagpur

Pune 01

02

03 Punjab Ludhiana 01 Rajasthan Jaipur

Jodhpur 01

01 Tamil Nadu Chennai

Erode

Kancheepuram

Kumbakonam 02

01

01

01 Telangana Hyderabad

Nizamabad 02

01

Area Manager (AM) Pharma Trade - 7 Posts

STATE/UT Headquarters No. of post Bihar Bhagalpur

Patna 01

01 Madhya Pradhesh Gwalior 01 Maharashtra Pune 01 Punjab Ludhiana 01 Rajasthan Jaipur 01 Tamil Nadu Chennai 01

Eligibility Criteria for Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM) Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Professional Sales Representative / Medical Representative - The candidates should be a graduate in Pharmacy/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts and should have minimum two years of experience in selling Pharma Products in any pharmaceutical company. Candidate should be prepared to travel extensively.

Area Manager - The candidates shall be a Graduate in Science or Commerce .with a minimum of two years of experience as a front line Manager, in selling the pharma products and will be responsible for achieving the sales target of Pharma products of his area

Age Limit:

PSR - 28 years

AM - 35 Years

Salary:

PSR - Rs. 25,000/- (approx.)

AM - Rs. 42,000/- per month (approx) .

How to apply for KAPL Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can submit applicationsmay send their duly filled-in application as per the format available in Company’s website www.kaplindia.com or given below along with the relevant testimonials to the GENERAL MANAGER [HRD] on or before 03 July 2020. The candidates applying for the above post should write “ Application for the post of ……………………………… ” on the top of the envelope.

KAPL PSR AM Recruitment Notification PDF

Application Form