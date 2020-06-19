KAPL Recruitment 2020 for 47 Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM) Posts Across India

KAPL Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM ) across the country. Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 03 July 2020.
Important Date
Last date for submission of application: 03 July 2020
KAPL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Professional Service Representatives (PSR) - 40 Posts
|
STATE/UT
|
Headquarters
|
No. of post
|
Andra Pradesh
|
Kadapa
|
01
|
Bihar
|
Gaya
|
01
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
01
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bilaspur
|
01
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
01
|
Jarkhand
|
Dhanbad
|
01
|
Karnataka
|
Bangalore
|
04
|
Kerala
|
Calicut
|
01
|
Maharashtra
|
Latur
|
01
|
Punjab
|
Ludhiana
|
01
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
01
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
02
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
02
Area Manager (AM) Pharma Trade - 7 Posts
|
STATE/UT
|
Headquarters
|
No. of post
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur
|
01
|
Madhya Pradhesh
|
Gwalior
|
01
|
Maharashtra
|
Pune
|
01
|
Punjab
|
Ludhiana
|
01
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
01
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
01
Eligibility Criteria for Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM) Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Professional Sales Representative / Medical Representative - The candidates should be a graduate in Pharmacy/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts and should have minimum two years of experience in selling Pharma Products in any pharmaceutical company. Candidate should be prepared to travel extensively.
- Area Manager - The candidates shall be a Graduate in Science or Commerce .with a minimum of two years of experience as a front line Manager, in selling the pharma products and will be responsible for achieving the sales target of Pharma products of his area
Age Limit:
- PSR - 28 years
- AM - 35 Years
Salary:
- PSR - Rs. 25,000/- (approx.)
- AM - Rs. 42,000/- per month (approx) .
How to apply for KAPL Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can submit applicationsmay send their duly filled-in application as per the format available in Company’s website www.kaplindia.com or given below along with the relevant testimonials to the GENERAL MANAGER [HRD] on or before 03 July 2020. The candidates applying for the above post should write “ Application for the post of ……………………………… ” on the top of the envelope.
KAPL PSR AM Recruitment Notification PDF