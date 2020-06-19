Study at Home
KAPL Recruitment 2020 for 47 Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM) Posts Across India

Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM ) across the country.

Jun 19, 2020 12:55 IST
KAPL Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM ) across the country. Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 03 July 2020.

 Important Date

 Last date for submission of application: 03 July 2020

 KAPL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

 Professional Service Representatives (PSR) - 40 Posts

 

STATE/UT

Headquarters

No. of post

Andra Pradesh

Kadapa
Ongole
Tirupathi
Vishakapatnam

01
01
01
01

Bihar

Gaya
Muzaffurpur
Patna
Saharsa
Sitamarhi

01
01
01
01
01

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

01

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur
Durg

01
01

Gujarat

Ahmedabad
Baroda

01
01

Jarkhand

Dhanbad

01

Karnataka

Bangalore
Mangalore
Mysore

04
01
01

Kerala

Calicut
Kochi

01
01

Maharashtra

Latur
Nagpur
Pune

01
02
03

Punjab

Ludhiana

01

Rajasthan

Jaipur
Jodhpur

01
01

Tamil Nadu

Chennai
Erode
Kancheepuram
Kumbakonam

02
01
01
01

Telangana

Hyderabad
Nizamabad

02
01

 

Area Manager (AM) Pharma Trade - 7 Posts

STATE/UT

Headquarters

No. of post

Bihar

Bhagalpur
Patna

01
01

Madhya Pradhesh

Gwalior

01

Maharashtra

Pune

01

Punjab

Ludhiana

01

Rajasthan

Jaipur

01

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

01

Eligibility Criteria for Professional Service Representatives (PSR) and Area Manager (AM) Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Professional Sales Representative / Medical Representative - The candidates should be a graduate in Pharmacy/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts and should have minimum two years of experience in selling Pharma Products in any pharmaceutical company. Candidate should be prepared to travel extensively.
  • Area Manager - The candidates shall  be a Graduate in Science or Commerce .with a minimum of two years of experience as a front line Manager, in selling  the pharma products and will be responsible for achieving the sales target of Pharma products of his area

Age Limit:

  • PSR - 28 years
  • AM - 35 Years

Salary:

  • PSR - Rs. 25,000/- (approx.)
  • AM - Rs. 42,000/- per month (approx) .

 How to apply for KAPL Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can submit applicationsmay send their duly filled-in application as per the format available in Company’s website www.kaplindia.com or given below along with the relevant testimonials to the GENERAL MANAGER [HRD] on or before 03 July 2020. The candidates applying for the above post should  write “ Application for the post of ………………………………   ” on the top of the envelope.

KAPL PSR AM Recruitment Notification PDF

Application Form

 

