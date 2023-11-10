Karnataka KSET 2023 Postponed: To Be Conducted On December 31, Check Latest Update

Karnataka KSET 2023 Postponed: KEA) has released the short notice regarding the postponment of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) exam on its official website-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Download exam date notice here.

Karnataka KSET 2023 Postponed: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the short notice regarding the postponement of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) exam on its official website. It is noted that the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) exam was scheduled on November 26, 2023 across the state.

All those candidates who have to appear for Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET)exam for the Assistant Professorship 2023 across the state, can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The short notice regarding the exam postponement can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Karnataka KSET 2023 Notice





According to the short notification released by the concerned authority, now the exam will be held tentatively on December 31, 2023 across the state. The written exam is a part of selection process for the Assistant Professorship 2023 across the state.

You can download the Karnataka KSET 2023 Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Karnataka KSET Exam 2023 Notice ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Karnataka KSET 2023 Notice on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the exam notice on the home page.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

KSET Exam 2023 Exam Timings

The KSET exam will be conducted for two papers including Paper 1 and Paper II. Under Papar I, you will have to solve 50 compulsory questions for 100 marks. Duration for the Paper I will be 1 hour which will be held from 10 to 11 am. Paper II will be hedl from 12pm to 2 pm and there will be 100 questions for 200 marks.

The whole exercise is for the recruitment of Lecturer/Assistant Professor across the state in the Universities/Colleges/ Institution for which candidates will have to qualify in the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) exam.