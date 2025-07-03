Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025 Released at pmbkarnataka.org; Direct Link Download PMB Marksheet PDF

PMB Karnataka Result 2025: The Paramedical Board (PMB) Karnataka has released the PMB Result 2025 on its official website, pmbkarnataka.org, for the annual exams held in November 2024. Candidates can find the direct result link and step-by-step instructions to download the PMB Karnataka Result 2025 here.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 3, 2025, 16:33 IST
PMB Karnataka Result 2025
PMB Karnataka Result 2025

Paramedical Result 2025: The Paramedical Board (PMB) Karnataka has announced the PMB 2025 result on its official website, pmbkarnataka.org. Candidates who appeared for the November 2024 annual exams can now download the Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025 by entering their register number. These results are essential for students pursuing paramedical courses under the board's jurisdiction. Once released, students can check and download their Karnataka PMB Result 2025 using their registration number. The direct result link will be provided below for easy access. The PMB also provides a revaluation facility for students who are not satisfied with their marks. They can apply for revaluation within the stipulated time.

Direct Link to Download the PMB Karnataka Result 2025

As per the latest update, the Paramedical Board (PBM) Karnataka released the results of the November 2024 annual exam. All the students who are enrolled in the board and appeared in the exam can check their Karnataka PMB result on the official website of the Board- pmbkarnataka.org

Karnataka PMB Result 2025 Link Check here

PMB Karnataka 2025 Result Date

The Paramedical Result 2025 has been officially released by the Paramedical Board (PMB) Karnataka on February 5, 2025. Students can visit the official website to download the Paramedical Result PDF and check their scores.

How to Check pmbkarnataka.org Result 2025

Candidates can check their PMB results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Karnataka Paramedical results 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pmbkarnataka.org.

Step 2: Click on the "PMB Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: View and download your result.

Details Mentioned on Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025

Karnataka Paramedical Board has released the Karnataka PMB Result 2025 on its official website. The Karnataka PMB Scorecard 2025 contains the following information.

  • Student Name
  • Register Number
  • Name of Course
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Course/Subject Code
  • Course/Subject Name
  • Result Status
  • Total Marks
  • Maximum Marks
  • Result Date

Karnataka Paramedical Result Revaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation within the stipulated time. Those who fail in one or more subjects can register for supplementary exams, usually conducted a few months after the results.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News