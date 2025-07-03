Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025 Released at pmbkarnataka.org; Direct Link Download PMB Marksheet PDF

Paramedical Result 2025: The Paramedical Board (PMB) Karnataka has announced the PMB 2025 result on its official website, pmbkarnataka.org. Candidates who appeared for the November 2024 annual exams can now download the Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025 by entering their register number. These results are essential for students pursuing paramedical courses under the board's jurisdiction. Once released, students can check and download their Karnataka PMB Result 2025 using their registration number. The direct result link will be provided below for easy access. The PMB also provides a revaluation facility for students who are not satisfied with their marks. They can apply for revaluation within the stipulated time. Direct Link to Download the PMB Karnataka Result 2025 As per the latest update, the Paramedical Board (PBM) Karnataka released the results of the November 2024 annual exam. All the students who are enrolled in the board and appeared in the exam can check their Karnataka PMB result on the official website of the Board- pmbkarnataka.org

Karnataka PMB Result 2025 Link Check here PMB Karnataka 2025 Result Date The Paramedical Result 2025 has been officially released by the Paramedical Board (PMB) Karnataka on February 5, 2025. Students can visit the official website to download the Paramedical Result PDF and check their scores. How to Check pmbkarnataka.org Result 2025 Candidates can check their PMB results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Karnataka Paramedical results 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website: pmbkarnataka.org. Step 2: Click on the "PMB Result 2025" link on the homepage. Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth. Step 4: View and download your result. Details Mentioned on Karnataka Paramedical Result 2025 Karnataka Paramedical Board has released the Karnataka PMB Result 2025 on its official website. The Karnataka PMB Scorecard 2025 contains the following information.