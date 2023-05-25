Kerala 12th Results 2023: List of Documents Required to Check Kerala Plus Two Board Result and Download Marksheet

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023: The Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has declared the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 on May 25, 2023, at 3 pm in a press conference. Apart from the official website of the Kerala board, students can also check and download their results at Jagran Josh. Along with the announcement of Kerala plus two results, the examination authority has also released the streamwise toppers list, pass percentage and other important result statistics on its official website.
|
Check Kerala HSE (+2) Result 2023 – Declared (Direct Link Available)
|
Check Kerala VHSE (+2) Result 2023 – Declared (Direct Link Available)
What are the Official Websites to check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 2023?
Students can check Kerala DHSE Plus Two result on the official website by using the login credentials. They can check below-mentioned websites:
- dhsekerala.gov.in
- keralaresults.nic.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- prd.kerala.gov.in
- result.kerala.gov.in
Websites to check Kerala Board Plus two marksheet 2023
Students can go through the below-mentioned websites where they can download their Kerala Board Plus two marksheets.
|
dhsekerala.gov.in
|
keralaresults.nic.in
|
result.kerala.gov.in
|
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
What are the documents required to check the Kerala Board Plus two marksheet 2023?
Candidates who have given the plus two board exams need to enter the details in the login details in the result window to check the results.
- Roll number
- Date of birth
How to Check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results 202 Online?
Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2023 will be available on dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in. Check the step-by-step process to get your result below:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Board (+2) result 2023
- Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the DHSE Result 2023 available on the homepage
- Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth in the result portal
- Step 4: Submit the button
- Step 5: Your result window will open up