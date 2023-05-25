Kerala Plus Two Toppers List 2023: Check DHSE Kerala Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Result Update

Kerala Plus Two Toppers List 2023 will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala . Students can check DHSE Kerala Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Result Update

Kerala Plus Two Toppers List 2023: Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala declared the DHSE Plus Two results 2023 on May 25, 2023. The result is published on the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and result.kerala.gov.in. Students of Kerala an check the toppers list in this article.

The pass percentage of Kerala is 82.95%. In Kerala Class 12 exams 2023 for science, 1,93,544 students appeared out of which 1,68,975 passed. The pass percentage is 87.31%. 74,482 students wrote humanities exam out of which 53,575 passed and the pass percentage is 71.93%. 1,08,109 students wrote commerce exam.

Kerala Plus Two Toppers List 2023

How to Download Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 ?

Kerala plus two result 2023 is active on various websites of DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and result.kerala.gov.in. Follow the steps given below to check the Kerala +2 result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the Plus Two Result 2023 link Kerala

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the portal

Step 4: Your Kerala Plus 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Keep a screenshot or download your Kerala plus two result 2023.