Kerala SET Answer Key 2020-2021 released @lbsedp.lbscentre.in: Download PDF Paper I & II Keys of all subjects

Kerala SET Answer Key 2020 has been released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology on the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2020 on 10th January 2021 can download the answer keys by visiting the website. Alternatively, we have shared below the Kerala SET 2020 answer keys of both Paper I and Paper II of all 31 subjects in PDF Download format. Check the official keys here and calculate your expected score of the exam now. Kerala SET Result 2020 is likely to release soon by the end of January 2021.

The Kerala SET 2020 was held online on 10th January 2021 in different shifts for Paper I and Paper II. All candidates appeared for the KSET Paper I which contained questions from General Knowledge & Teaching Aptitude. In KSET Paper II, candidates were required to attempt questions from the subject chosen by them out of the total 31 subjects. There was no negative marking in the examination.

Let's now have a look at the process to download the answer keys below:

How to Download Kerala SET Answer Key 2020?

Step 1: Visit @ lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setfeb20

Step 2: Click on Answer Keys link

Step 3: Download the Answer Key of the respective subject of Set A or B

Kerala SET Answer Key 2020: Download PDF

Question Booklet Code Subject SET - Download PDF 20202 Arabic A B 20203 Botany A B 20204 Chemistry A B 20205 Commerce A B 20206 Economics A B 20207 English A B 20210 Geography A B 20211 Geology A B 20213 Hindi A B 20214 History A B 20215 Home Science A B 20217 Journalism A B 20220 Malayalam A B 20221 Mathematics A B 20222 Music A B 20223 Philosophy A B 20224 Physics A B 20225 Political Science A B 20226 Psychology A B 20227 Russian A B 20228 Sanskrit A B 20229 Social Work A B 20230 Sociology A B 20231 Statistics A B 20232 Syriac A B 20234 Urdu A B 20235 Zoology A B 20236 Paper I A B 20237 Bio-Technology A B

The Kerala SET exam is conducted every year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to be selected as Non-Vocational or Higher Secondary School Teachers.