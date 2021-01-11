Kerala SET Answer Key 2020-2021 released @lbsedp.lbscentre.in: Download PDF Paper I & II Keys of all subjects

Kerala SET Answer Key 2020-2021 released by LBS Centre for Science and Technology @lbsedp.lbscentre.in for exam held on 10th January 2021. Download PDF Kerala Set Answer keys here of Paper I & II all subjects.

Created On: Jan 11, 2021 17:50 IST
Modified On: Jan 11, 2021 17:50 IST
Kerala SET Answer Key 2020
Kerala SET Answer Key 2020

Kerala SET Answer Key 2020 has been released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology on the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2020 on 10th January 2021 can download the answer keys by visiting the website. Alternatively, we have shared below the Kerala SET 2020 answer keys of both Paper I and Paper II of all 31 subjects in PDF Download format. Check the official keys here and calculate your expected score of the exam now. Kerala SET Result 2020 is likely to release soon by the end of January 2021.

The Kerala SET 2020 was held online on 10th January 2021 in different shifts for Paper I and Paper II.  All candidates appeared for the KSET Paper I which contained questions from General Knowledge & Teaching Aptitude. In KSET Paper II, candidates were required to attempt questions from the subject chosen by them out of the total 31 subjects. There was no negative marking in the examination.

Let's now have a look at the process to download the answer keys below:

How to Download Kerala SET Answer Key 2020?

Step 1: Visit @ lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setfeb20

Step 2: Click on Answer Keys link

Step 3: Download the Answer Key of the respective subject of Set A or B

Kerala SET Answer Key 2020: Download PDF

Question Booklet Code

Subject

SET - Download PDF

20202

Arabic

A

B

20203

Botany

A

B

20204

Chemistry

A

B

20205

Commerce

A

B

20206

Economics

A

B

20207

English

A

B

20210

Geography

A

B

20211

Geology

A

B

20213

Hindi

A

B

20214

History

A

B

20215

Home Science

A

B

20217

Journalism

A

B

20220

Malayalam

A

B

20221

Mathematics

A

B

20222

Music

A

B

20223

Philosophy

A

B

20224

Physics

A

B

20225

Political Science

A

B

20226

Psychology

A

B

20227

Russian

A

B

20228

Sanskrit

A

B

20229

Social Work

A

B

20230

Sociology

A

B

20231

Statistics

A

B

20232

Syriac

A

B

20234

Urdu

A

B

20235

Zoology

A

B

20236

Paper I

A

B

20237

Bio-Technology

A

B

The Kerala SET exam is conducted every year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to be selected as Non-Vocational or Higher Secondary School Teachers.
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next