Kerala SET Answer Key 2020-2021 released @lbsedp.lbscentre.in: Download PDF Paper I & II Keys of all subjects
Kerala SET Answer Key 2020-2021 released by LBS Centre for Science and Technology @lbsedp.lbscentre.in for exam held on 10th January 2021. Download PDF Kerala Set Answer keys here of Paper I & II all subjects.
Kerala SET Answer Key 2020 has been released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology on the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2020 on 10th January 2021 can download the answer keys by visiting the website. Alternatively, we have shared below the Kerala SET 2020 answer keys of both Paper I and Paper II of all 31 subjects in PDF Download format. Check the official keys here and calculate your expected score of the exam now. Kerala SET Result 2020 is likely to release soon by the end of January 2021.
The Kerala SET 2020 was held online on 10th January 2021 in different shifts for Paper I and Paper II. All candidates appeared for the KSET Paper I which contained questions from General Knowledge & Teaching Aptitude. In KSET Paper II, candidates were required to attempt questions from the subject chosen by them out of the total 31 subjects. There was no negative marking in the examination.
Let's now have a look at the process to download the answer keys below:
How to Download Kerala SET Answer Key 2020?
Step 1: Visit @ lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setfeb20
Step 2: Click on Answer Keys link
Step 3: Download the Answer Key of the respective subject of Set A or B
Kerala SET Answer Key 2020: Download PDF
|
Question Booklet Code
|
Subject
|
SET - Download PDF
|
20202
|
Arabic
|
20203
|
Botany
|
20204
|
Chemistry
|
20205
|
Commerce
|
20206
|
Economics
|
20207
|
English
|
20210
|
Geography
|
20211
|
Geology
|
20213
|
Hindi
|
20214
|
History
|
20215
|
Home Science
|
20217
|
Journalism
|
20220
|
Malayalam
|
20221
|
Mathematics
|
20222
|
Music
|
20223
|
Philosophy
|
20224
|
Physics
|
20225
|
Political Science
|
20226
|
Psychology
|
20227
|
Russian
|
20228
|
Sanskrit
|
20229
|
Social Work
|
20230
|
Sociology
|
20231
|
Statistics
|
20232
|
Syriac
|
20234
|
Urdu
|
20235
|
Zoology
|
20236
|
Paper I
|
20237
|
Bio-Technology
The Kerala SET exam is conducted every year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to be selected as Non-Vocational or Higher Secondary School Teachers.